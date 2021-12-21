New Book Trailer for the ‘Adventures of Aline’ Series Brings to Life a Magical Coming-of-Age Mystery

Los Angeles, CA—Carolina Ugaz-Moran, author of the award-winning Aline and the Blue Bottle, just released the official book trailer.

Aline and the Blue Bottle kicks off the lyrical and enchanting Adventures of Aline series, which depicts a unique universe infused with elements drawn from ancient Incan mythology and languages. Told through the eyes of Aline, a misfit who is bullied and ostracized, Aline is different than her peers. Though well loved by her mother, grandmother, and dogs, Aline longs for acceptance and friendship and struggles to understand why she doesn't fit in anywhere.

"You are very unique and beautiful," Aline's grandmother tells her. "Being unique is a very good thing." Aline and the Queen of the Krons is the second book in the epic Adventures of Aline middle grade fantasy series. Adored by children and adults alike, Carolina Ugaz-Moran's enthralling escapade is packed with non-stop action, young heroines and enchanting realms.

Watch the Aline and the Blue Bottle book trailer at https://bit.ly/AlineAndTheBlueBottleTrailer

"This is a perfect story for middle schoolers who are also coming of age and finding their place in the world. It's a modern-day fantasy that follows the title character through many different worlds and encounters. You'll fall in love with Aline and the other characters she comes across on her epic adventures in this world and the next." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5-Stars

"…I'm hooked on Aline and the Blue Bottle. I love the evolution of young Aline, cautious, strong, simultaneously fearful and fearless." —Elaine C. Pereira, New York Times Best-Selling Author, 5-Stars

Ugaz-Morán, who was born in Spain and lived in Argentina, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, and Peru before moving to the United States at age 14, knows what it is like to be an outsider. "As a child, I moved a lot and was often bullied," she says. "The only constant was my family…Now I have a family of my own and they are my constant. There is a lot to be said about the simple power of love and family."

But Aline's family is far more unique than she could begin to guess, the keepers and guardians of a long hidden secret – Aline herself. On the evening of her twelfth birthday, everything changes when her grandmother suddenly tells her she's in danger and drags her through a portal into a magical world. Here Aline realizes that she has been surrounded by secrets her whole life and that nothing, including her family, is what she thought. She learns about the One World, the evil warlock Dashiok, and the magical war that shattered the One World into eight kingdoms.

Expert Click Radio · Carolina Ugaz Moran, Author of 'Aline and the Blue Bottle,' Featured on Mark Bishop Radio Show

Aline and the Blue Bottle, ISBN:1734072806, ebook $2.99, paperback $12.99. Published 2019, 274 pages, available at Amazon.

About Carolina Ugaz-Morán: Carolina Ugaz-Morán was born in Spain and lived in Argentina, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, and Peru, before moving to the United States at age fourteen. Passionate about both science and writing, she eventually obtained degrees in Biochemistry and Creative Writing from the University of Wisconsin. She has worked in the pharmaceutical industry for more than twenty years.

Carolina is the award-winning author of Aline and the Blue Bottle, the first volume of a middle-grade book series. Aline and the Blue Bottle won the 2020 NYC Big Book Award (Juvenile Fiction), the 2020 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorites Award (Children's Fiction), and was a Finalist for the 2020 National Indie Excellence Awards (Pre-Teen Fiction). She and her family currently live in California's Central Valley wine country with their three dogs and four cats.

Learn more about Aline and the Blue Bottle, The Adventures of Aline Series, and Carolina Ugaz-Morán at AdventuresofAline.com. Follow Ugaz-Morán on Instagram: @carolinaugazm,

Twitter: @carolinaugazm and Facebook: @carolinaugazm. Watch the book trailer here: https://bit.ly/AlineAndTheBlueBottleTrailer

Media Contact: For a review copy of Aline and the Blue Bottle or to arrange an interview with Carolina Ugaz-Morán, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Communications Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 734-667-2090. Follow Lorenz on twitter @abookpublicist