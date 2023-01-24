New Book Reveals How Using Humor Leads to Leadership Success.

From: David M. Jacobson - LCSW -- Expert on Leadership, Humor & Health Tucson , AZ Tuesday, January 24, 2023



Highly Humorous Leadership Highly Humorous Leadership: A Fun, Effective Approach to Management and Supervision is a fantastic resource for effective leadership full of self reflection and examples from the author, lots of tools to use for self reflection in practice and to implement with your team. Great insights that you hadn't read before and a book that you will return to again and again to continuously improve your leadership skills. You will be genuinely shocked by how much you enjoy this read! Even if you have a great sense of humor, you have no idea how vital humor can be specifically in the workplace until you read this book. David Jacobson, LCSW, C.H.P. has spent his life infusing humor into everything he does, partially out of necessity (due to suffering from arthritis starting in his early 20s) and partially out of just a pure passion for therapeutic humor.



He's used his appropriately-placed humor in many leadership roles, and he essentially provides us with a handbook to do the same. This book can help set me up any leader for success. Jacobson describes in detail the four categories of humor and how they can impact the workplace.



In fact, some humor can actually damage both the person delivering the humor and the person receiving the humor. When humor is used in the right way, it can dramatically impact the workplace. Employees feel heard, empowered, appreciated, and motivated to the extent that it impacts their productivity. Jacobson provides real-life examples of this phenomenon, with the financial, productivity, engagement and leadership effectiveness documents to prove it. The book's purpose is to discuss how important the integration of humor is into leadership, and it does so beautifully.



The book has a conversational tone. You'll feel more like you're having a conversation with someone rather than reading,



This book is as much about being a good leader as it is about the importance of humor as a leader. And for that reason, everyone should read it. Leader or not, it can help you understand the power of a good leader, the symptoms of a bad one, and what to look for in a prospective leader. Now at a reduced preorder price of $2.99. The book will be available on Amazon Kindle Febraury 1st. David Jacobson is a professional speaker on leadership, team building, humor and health and overcoming trauma. He is the former Chief of Social Work of the Phoenix VA where he assisted in improving their mental health system. He also is the former Social Work Manager at University Medical Center who worked with the patients and families of trauma's including the tragic shooting event in Tucson that happened at his hospital January 8th, 2011. For over 30 years David, has provided his expertise on leadership, humor and health related topics to audiences around the country and served on the Board of Directors of the Association for Applied and Therapeutic Humor. He has been featured internationally by various media outlets, including magazines, journals and television from London to Seoul, Korea. He is the award winning author of "7 1/2 Habits To Help You Become More Humorous, Happier & Healthier." David Jacobson suffered many losses early in his life including a diagnosis with a severe form of arthritis at 22 in 1980. Since then, he has become a living example that you can accomplish anything if you truly believe in yourself. Through his years of struggling with chronic pain, he developed humor techniques that got him through the hard times. He now teaches these skills to audiences around the country in his keynotes and workshops which as entertaining as they are educational. His many honors include a "President's Award" from Flashnet Marketing, Inc. , A Lifetime Achievement Award and a "National Hero Overcoming Arthritis" award by the Arthritis Foundation National Office for completing a 50 mile unicycle ride at a fund raising event and the Wayne Washburn Memorial Award which reads as follows "We all need someone or something to inspire us to bring out our best. You are that someone" For the past twenty years, Mr. Jacobson has worked as a hospital administrator in addition to his writing, speaking career.


