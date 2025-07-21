New Book Offers Evidence-Based CBT Tools to Combat Caregiver Burnout

Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, Ph.D., a licensed psychologist and former WebMD expert consultant, announces the upcoming release of her groundbreaking new book, "When You Can't Pour From an Empty Glass: CBT Skills for Exhausted Caregivers." The book is available for pre-order at Amazon, Kobo and Draft2Digital and officially launches August 11, 2025, in both e-book and paperback formats and other major online publishing platforms.

With more than 74 million Americans providing unpaid care to family members and friends, caregiver burnout has reached crisis levels. Dr. Farrell's timely book addresses this urgent need by offering practical, research-based Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) techniques specifically designed for overwhelmed caregivers.

A Personal and Professional Perspective

Drawing from both her extensive clinical experience and personal journey caring for her mother through terminal cancer, Dr. Farrell provides authentic insights into the hidden emotional toll of caregiving. "Caregivers often feel guilty for experiencing anger, resentment, or exhaustion," explains Dr. Farrell. "This book validates those feelings while providing concrete tools to manage them effectively. I believe in getting to the point, and this book, in just 65 pages, does just that. It's the book you keep handy for help with a current situation in caregiving."

Evidence-Based Solutions for Real-World Challenges

The book tackles the most common caregiver struggles through nine comprehensive chapters:

Recognizing early burnout warning signs before complete breakdown

Dismantling guilt and perfectionism cycles

Reclaiming joy through behavioral activation techniques

Processing difficult emotions like anger and resentment

Reducing catastrophic thinking during crisis moments

Establishing healthy boundaries without shame

Building personalized emotional first-aid kits

Maintaining identity beyond the caregiver role

Practical Tools for Immediate Implementation

Unlike traditional therapy books, "When You Can't Pour From an Empty Glass" focuses on actionable strategies caregivers can implement immediately. The book includes a comprehensive appendix of CBT worksheets, guided exercises, and assessment tools, along with extensive support resources and contact information for caregiver organizations.

"CBT is one of the most effective, evidence-based approaches for managing stress, anxiety, and depression," notes Dr. Farrell. "These aren't just techniques—they're acts of self-compassion that help caregivers understand they deserve care too."

About the Author

Dr. Patricia A. Farrell is a licensed psychologist, published author of multiple self-help books, and former psychiatric researcher at Mt. Sinai Medical Center (NYC). Her influence extends across healthcare, pharmaceutical, and marketing industries, where she serves as a consultant. She has appeared on major TV news programs in the U.S. and abroad and provides continuing education for mental healthcare professionals. Dr. Farrell is recognized in Who's Who in the World, Who's Who in America, and Who's Who in American Women.

Availability

"When You Can't Pour From an Empty Glass: CBT Skills for Exhausted Caregivers" will be available for pre-order shortly and releases August 11, 2025, in e-book and paperback formats through Amazon, KOBO, Data2Digital, and other major online retailers.

Media Contact:

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, Ph.D.



Email: drfarrell22@gmail.com



