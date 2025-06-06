New Book: How to Take the Wheel Before Life Goes Off Course

"Lessons From The Edge" marks the premiere release from Bright Wings Press

Bright Wings Press proudly announces the release of its inaugural title: Lessons From The Edge: Taking The Wheel Before You Go Over A Cliff, a practical, soul-centered guide by award-winning coach and author Nancy Boyd.

This empowering new book offers readers a way to stay aligned with their values, grounded in their presence, and ahead of potential life detours—before a crisis forces the issue.

Rather than focusing on recovery after burnout or collapse, Lessons From The Edge is about noticing the early signals and developing the inner tools needed to course-correct with grace, clarity, and strength.

"It's not about fixing what's broken," says Boyd. "It's about living with such clarity that breakdown doesn't need to happen in the first place."

The book offers:

A practical lens on how people drift out of alignment

Tools for strengthening congruence and inner navigation

Strategies for avoiding chaos by responding to subtle signals

Insights that blend soul mastery with grounded decision-making

This premiere publication also marks the launch of Bright Wings Press, a new venture of Bright Wings Inc. The press was founded to support the creation of "a world no one needs to recover from" by publishing works that lead readers to self-mastery, personal greatness, and meaningful contribution.

Lessons From The Edge is now available in ebook and paperback formats on Amazon:



?? https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F9FSRYR5

To request interviews, review copies, or information about upcoming Bright Wings Press titles, contact Nancy Boyd at https://brightwings.com/contact/