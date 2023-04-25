New Book Describes Why Women Fall in Love or Stay with Men in Prison

Why do women fall in love with men in prison? Why do wives and girlfriends stay with them? While about 80% of relationships break up when men go to prison, some women are drawn to prisoners, while many wives and girlfriends face many hardships due to having a partner in prison. So why do it? These are some of the key issues discussed in the new book Love and Sex in Prison: The Relationships of Wives, Girlfriends, and Other Women with Men in Prison by Gini Graham Scott and Peter Anderson. The book is published by American Leadership Books (www.americanleadershipbooks.com), a publisher specializing in criminal justice topics.

As publisher Paul Brakke comments: "I found it fascinating to learn about these little understood relationships that are largely unrecognized by the general public. Yet about 200,000 women are in these relationships, and there are dozens of support groups for women with partners in prison. Also, there are many prison pen pal organizations that help women who want to meet prisoners find pen pals which can lead to love."

The book includes many stories of women in these relationships, and it describes how many women who meet prisoners as pen pals, volunteers, or prison staffers are drawn to them because they offer an exciting relationship with a bad boy while being very safe and controlled with a man who is very attentive, since he is in prison. By contrast, many wives and girlfriends stick by their man out of loyalty and a desire to preserve the family. Yet, as the book describes, while many of these relationships flourish when the man gets out, in many cases, the relationship ends, because the man is now free and eager to connect with other women and old friends.

Love and Sex is a thoughtful, comprehensive look at the nature of these relationships and the way the partners manage to keep their love alive, despite the many challenges the women face in order to continue the relationship, including the disapproval of most friends, family members, and business associates.

The book is a result of Scott's and Anderson's extensive research on women in these relationships with a man behind bars. Through their stories, Scott and Anderson explore the emotional, psychological, and social impact of prison relationships on women, their families, and the wider community.

Love and Sex in Prison: The Relationships of Wives, Girlfriends, and Other Women with Men in Prison has already gained many positive reviews from both readers and book reviewers.

For more information about Love and Sex in Prison visit the website of the publisher, American Leadership Books, or the author's website.

