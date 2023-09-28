Navigating Challenges and Building Resilience: Insights from Dr. Tracee Perryman

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Bookpleasures.com welcomes a remarkable author, visionary leader, and advocate for change, Dr. Tracee Perryman.

Dr. Perryman is the brilliant mind behind the thought-provoking book, Elevating Women Leaders: Stories of Strength, Survival, and Success.

But her contributions to society go far beyond her written words.

As the CEO and co-founder of the Center of Hope Family Services, Dr. Perryman has dedicated herself to a mission that resonates deeply with improving the life outcomes of individuals and families living in urban settings.

Her impact extends to the development of the award-winning after-school educational program, "ELEVATE," and the authorship of "Elevating Futures:

A Model For Empowering Black Elementary Student Success," showcasing her commitment to education and empowerment.

A true thought leader in her field, Dr. Perryman, is known for her transformative work that empowers people to engage with their communities and inspire lasting change.

Her collaborations with government agencies, not-for-profit organizations, foundations, and educational leaders have yielded results firmly rooted in evidence-based programming.

Dr. Perryman's academic journey is as impressive as her professional one.

She graduated with honors from the University of Michigan, earned a master's degree in mental health counseling from Bowling Green University, and received her Ph.D. from the Ohio State University College of Social Work.

Her academic excellence and dedication to her field have led her to present her insights and expertise at national conferences in the areas of education, juvenile justice, and mental health counseling.

Welcome Dr. Perryman to Bookpleasures.com.

Norm: How did your journey in education and nonprofit work shape her perspective on leadership, and what lessons can others learn from your experiences?

Dr. Perryman: Since I started this journey, I have always stated that I wanted to share with others the information that I wish someone had shared with me.

One of the most critical lessons I've learned through working in the education and non-profit sectors is how to take my time in analyzing the professional ecosystem in which I work.

That is a lesson that I think is very much helpful to others who desire to lead. Analyzing our professional ecosystems with intention helps us to understand the perspectives of others and what motivates their choices.

That understanding can buffer our feelings of discouragement, but also guide us in building consensus for the projects that inspire us.



Norm: In what ways did you overcome the challenges and setbacks you faced in your career, and how can your strategies apply to different industries and roles?



Dr. Perryman: In my book, Elevating Women Leaders, I discuss many strategies I've used over the last several decades. Building and standing by our brands is one of those strategies.

When we acknowledge, accept, and celebrate our values, we find clarity in making difficult choices. We are also better positioned to cultivate the proper relationships to help us advance our life's call.

It is extremely important to identify those who will build with us, and distinguish them from those with which we just work.

That is one way to ensure that we do not share vital information with the very people who may be at the source of particular challenges and setbacks.

Finally, I speak to the importance of giving ourselves permission to grow. Often we cannot cope with setbacks because we have not given ourselves permission to make mistakes and to grow.

Norm: What motivated you to write Elevating Women Leaders: Stories of Strength, Survival, and Success?

Dr. Perryman: Educating others and finding opportunities to give back to others are central values. Elevating Women Leaders is my response to the many questions and stories I have heard over the years.

I thought if one woman has this question, then many other women probably have the same question.

One way women hold themselves back is by failing to give themselves permission to stand by their values, advocate for themselves, fight/overcome, and grow.

I wanted to be a voice to tell women it is okay to achieve and to act within one's self interest. This book would be a supporting resource that validates women in making the tough choices necessary for their growth and thriving.



Norm: How do you address gender bias and the need for women leaders to "think outside the box" in your book? What strategies do you suggest for women leaders to overcome these challenges?

Dr. Perryman: First, it helps to start with giving women the permission to define what femininity means for them, and being comfortable with that definition.

When we are comfortable with our unique brand of femininity, we are better positioned to handle potential biases without internalizing them. It is also very important to remain focused on our visions.

When we remain focused on what we are called to do, we are less likely to succumb to the distractions of those imposed biases.



Norm: What are the insights or lessons you provide in your book about the temptation to succumb to bitterness in the face of invalidation and attacks, and what are the dividends you recommend reaping from this approach?



Dr. Perryman: We resist the temptation to become bitter when we give ourselves permission to stand in the authority we have been given.

People will continue to invalidate us and attack us when they perceive that those attacks and invalidations corrode our confidence.

We see them for what they are: distractions and manipulations. When we have acknowledged our life's call, then we're in a much better position to say, "onward and upward - one way or the other."

The next strategy is what I spoke to earlier: distinguishing between working with others.

Norm: Can you share any specific anecdotes or stories from the book that highlight the challenges that you faced from prejudice, blockers, or backstabbers and how she navigated them?

Dr. Perryman: One example in my book is related to table blockers. I remember being invited to a meeting to discuss research, and a community-based project that had significant merit.

It was another woman in leadership who took every opportunity to try to make me feel as if I didn't belong, solely because I did not represent a large system. At the moment, I was seething.

Because I was so upset, I opted for silence so that I could reflect. In that time of reflection, I was reminded that we are not responsible to represent every one or every interest.

She was there to represent her system, and I was there to represent those that her system had not served equitably.

So I transformed the anger into passion, and used the opportunity to remind her and others of the group's stated mission and objectives.

When we remain focused on the mission and objectives, then we ALL see where there is room for ALL of us to grow.

When I left that meeting, I thought about why it is so important to create our own tables of influence, and not rely on validation from broken and often toxic systems.

I realized that some days, the victory will be surviving to fight another day. I would have to self-soothe on my personal time, and create my own circles of invalidation.

Norm: Can you elaborate on the five themes of women's leadership that you discuss in your book, along with the "questions for reflection" you provide to illustrate these themes?



Dr. Perryman: In theme one, Build a Brand and a Life, I discuss the importance of exploring and discovering our core values.

When we identify those values most important to us, then we are in a better position to decide we can accept and live with.

In theme two, Stand by Your Brand, I provide strategies for how we can confidently stand on our life's call, and persevere forward when that call, or our identities, are challenged.

In theme three, Peace while Swimming with the Sharks, I describe the various ways social awareness can buffer us from some of the most destructive attacks.

When we expect resistance, acknowledge it as part of the process, and look for ways to transform challenges into opportunities, it can lessen the blow.

But, ultimately, when we remain focused on our calls, then we become even more determined to prevail.

In theme four, Leading with Love, I explore the importance of extending grace.

When we forgive as we have been forgiven, then we can use the proper discretion to keep individuals who are growing, but can bring great assets to our organizations.

In the fifth theme, Permission to Fight, Permission to Overcome, I speak again to impose images of women in the workplace.

I encourage women to fight to answer and fulfill the calls, and encourage them to embrace success. When we are given a gift, it should be cherished. It should not be diminished, hidden, or



Norm: How do you advocate for collaboration between men and women leaders in your book, and what advice do you offer to fathers of daughters who want to support their ambitions?



Dr. Perryman: In the book, I speak mainly to women, because as a woman, I feel I can speak most authentically about the path and journey.

I do believe strongly in collaboration between men and women leaders to advance our collective personal, professional, and community goals.

I do think that this book is beneficial to men, because most are impacted by women in some way. As men support us, we have increased energy to focus on our calls, which makes our families, organizations, and communities better for us all.

Fathers of daughters can glean so much from this book, by being able to read about the challenges women face, and the ways in which they can be a part of the solution.

As they read, I suggest that they look for every opportunity to affirm the identities and values of their daughters, while encouraging them to be perceptive, discerning, ambitious, and focused.



Norm: Where can our readers find out more about you and Elevating Women Leaders: Stories of Strength, Survival, and Success?



Dr. Perryman: The book, Elevating Women Leaders is available on Amazon, as well as on my website.

I encourage readers to also rate the book if they order it online.

For more information about me, I encourage you to visit MY WEBSITE

You will learn more about my work, as well as the types of keynotes, training, and other solutions I provide to elevate women leaders, elevate personal/professional growth, academic success, and community empowerment.



Norm: What is next for Dr. Tracee Perryman?



Dr. Perryman: I am truly looking forward to traveling nationally to spread the message of elevating women leaders.

I would like to provide keynotes and workshops on how women leaders can integrate the strategies offered in their personal and professional lives.

I also plan to provide training and workshops to organizations who recognize the value of women leaders, and who endeavor to retain women leaders.

My next dream is to develop the Elevate Wellness Center, which will be a space for women and children to develop and refine coping strategies, while receiving a number of services that contribute to their resilience, wellness and thriving.

Norm: Thanks once again and good luck with all of your endeavors