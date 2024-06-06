Tips to Navigate Care for Patients and Their Caregivers

Patients and Caregivers: The Complications of Navigating Care with Healthcare Systems and Providers

Denver, CO – June 6, 2024. If you are a patient or a caregiver of a loved one who has multiple health conditions that result in ongoing doctor appointments or frequent hospitalizations, you may be frustrated with a lack of support from the healthcare system. Adults receiving services through Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans, or Medicaid can be high users of healthcare services.

While caregivers and patients want the easiest path to receiving good care, healthcare systems and physicians are governed by policies and procedures that can complicate coordinating care with multiple physicians or providers.

Due to policy limitations and health insurance guidelines, caregivers and patients who learn the ins and outs of coordinating care feel more satisfied and in control of their health care outcomes.

Wilson's Multi-Media Program Offers Tips for Care Coordination

In response to caregiver and patient frustration, caregiving expert Pamela D Wilson recently released a multi-media program to highlight the risks of uncoordinated care.

She shares background information, research, patient stories, and suggestions for caregivers and persons experiencing multiple health conditions in a video, podcast, and blog post:

Why care coordination by patients and caregivers is crucial when seeing primary care doctors and specialists

Insights into medical care that can result in patient frustration about multiple unresolved health problems

Reasons electronic medical record sharing does not always happen across health systems, hospitals, and community care providers

Tips to coordinate care after a hospitalization

The Benefits of Self-Directing Care

According to Wilson, "Caregivers and patients are at a disadvantage when there is a lack of understanding of how healthcare systems work, how health care is approved by insurance companies, and how physicians are paid. Taking a more active role in understanding health system processes, medical conditions, medications, and available treatments and services translates to individuals' ability to self-direct their care."

Self-directed care means that you or someone you choose makes choices about care and manages the planning of appointments and services.While the term may be recognized in connection with Medicaid programs, individuals of all ages benefit from becoming more knowledgeable about self-directing their healthcare needs.

Wilson's Online and In-Person Support Programs Offer Solutions for Aging Care Planning

Wilson is a caregiving expert with over twenty years of lived experience supporting caregivers and older adults. Through information on her website, online courses, YouTube Channel, 1:1 consultations, and speaking events, she provides practical, detailed step-by-step education and instructions to guide family caregivers and adults facing changes in health and uncertainty about the future.

Learn more about Pamela at www.pameladwilson.com.

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816 Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

