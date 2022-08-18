National Speakers Association of Nor Cal Welcomes Improv Expert, Izzy Gesell

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

National Speakers Association of Northern California

Welcomes Improvisation Expert, Izzy Gesell

(San Francisco, CA) Janice Litvin, President of National Speakers Association of Northern California and burnout speaker announced today that Izzy Gesell, Certified Speaking Professional will present, "Truth, No Consequences: How to Maximize Engagement and Impact" at this month's chapter meeting to be held Saturday, August 20th at 9 am – 11:30 am PT, online via Zoom. All are welcome at this fun and impactful morning of learning for speakers, trainers, and facilitators of any sort.

Referred to as the "organizational alchemist," Izzy Gesell MS Ed has been helping organizations for over 30 years. As a keynote speaker, workshop leader, professional facilitator, and presentation coach, his skills are focused on transforming something commonplace into something special. His humorously serious and seriously humorous programs help individuals thrive as they become more confident, spontaneous, and prosperous in their daily lives.

He holds the Certified Speaker Professional designation, which indicates that he is among the top echelon of professional speakers. Only 17% of NSA members hold this honor.

According to communication expert, Craig Harrison, "In a competitive world, better communication helps you sell more, serve better, lead more powerfully and seize the day. It's also a key to expressing your excellence. Improvisation does just that…opens the door to more powerful communication."

National Speakers Association helps professional as well as emerging speakers and those who speak or train to get their point across to impact their audiences. Izzy Gesell, longtime member has been invited for his unique skills and experience. More about National Speakers Association (NSA) of Northern CA can be found at https://www.NSANC.org

Registration is open to everyone. Visit https://www.NSANC.org to learn more and register. Zoom link will be instantly emailed with registration confirmation.

