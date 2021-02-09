National Medicare Supplement Insurance Conference Seeks Speakers

A search for speakers is being undertaken by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance for the organization's national industry conference. The event will be held September 8-10, 2020 in Chicago.

"We are specifically looking for experts in using social media platforms to generate prospects," states Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. "This will be an important aspect for our program conducted during our free day for insurance agents and brokers."

The national Medigap insurance industry conference brings together over 1,000 professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions. "We have specific sessions for those who price and administer these products as well as for insurance agents who market and sell the products," Slome adds.

The conference offers a completely free day for insurance agents and brokers. "This is especially attractive to the thousands of agents within an hour's drive," Slome acknowledges. "They get to hear from top experts as well as walk through the 132 exhibit booth spaces."

Slome is seeking speakers with expertise in using Facebook, Google Adwords or other social media to generate senior leads. "This is an ideal opportunity for someone located in the immediate Chicago area," he adds.

For more information visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org or call 818-597-3205.