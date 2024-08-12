The National Digest Pays Tribute to Marilyn L. Redmond

Read the exhilarating article just posted in The National Digest about Marilyn L. Redmond, a pioneer in helping people raise their perception into a positive and prosperous life. In a world often overshadowed by darkness, there are individuals who shine so brightly that their light becomes a beacon of hope of others. Marilyn Redmond, ABH, IBRT, is one such individual. Her story is not just about overcoming adversity but about embracing the capacity for hope within and sharing it with the world.

Marilyn Redmond, through her work as an author, counselor, medium, speaker, and spiritual minister has touched countless lives, offering a path to healing and enlightenment. Her journey from a life of trauma and struggle to one of profound spiritual awakening and service to others is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of love.

"So what I know today is we all come in with opportunities to help us turn to the light within, or the God within, and find the truth of who we truly are. Moreover, when you are looking outside for people to validate you, support you, or make you feel like you are successful, that is all just an illusion. It is not real and it is not sustainable.

"Your intuition knows what you are to do because when you come into this planet, you have written and agreed to a certain plan that's necessary for you to follow through in your life. Moreover, if you do not follow that plan, that is when all these illnesses come along, and that is when the difficulties, trauma, and drama come along. So if you do not listen to your inner self. That's a problem."

Marilyn's methods emphasize the importance of removing barriers to energy flow through meditation, counseling, or other spiritual practices to help individuals reconnect with their true selves.

Of her many accomplishments, she is especially proud of her eleven books she has authored, which she believes will help readers build the lives they once thought were not possible. In Paradigm Busters, the ultimate self-help book, Marilyn offers a lifetime of wisdom on the mind-body-spirit connection, guiding readers toward holistic health to nurture our physical bodies and harness self-discovery. It is the ultimate self-help book to find the real you.

Her latest book, A Spark of Truth, addresses hidden knowledge and exposes current and historical issues that impact our lives, urging readers to seek deeper truths and understand the world beyond mainstream narratives. "My book, "Spark of Truth", delves into historical and spiritual truths, challenging cultural programming, and encouraging readers to look within for answers."

As Marilyn continues her journey, she remains committed to helping others find their light and heal from their past traumas. Her story serves as a potent reminder that no matter how hopeless life may seem, there is always a path forward. The message she shares is God loves you and you are never alone.

