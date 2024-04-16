NTEF Suggests The Environmentally Ill Avoid Humana’s CenterWell Clinics.

The National Toxic Encephalopathy Foundation (NTEF) is a medical/enviro 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, principally focusing on the impact of exogenous chemicals in our environment upon human health, primarily the brain and central nervous system.

For those with Humana's Advantage Care Health Plan and or considering using CenterWell's Senior Clinics, if they aren't addressing Indoor Air Quality, the NTEF highly suggests finding another medical resource.

On April 15, 2024, David O. Carpenter, MD, research physician, expert witness and technical advisor to the NTEF, sent a letter to Mr. Jeremy Dohner, Humana's Executive/Presidential Inquiry Analyst, part of their Executive Resolution Team. The letter can be accessed here. [1]

The NTEF is calling into question Humana's CenterWell Senior Clinics for the following reasons, which were fully elaborated in the above referenced letter.

ADA barrier accessibility issues because of their use of synthetic air fresheners, to cover up noxious odors, rather than addressing the underlying problem; Using the CDC when its to their benefit i.e., vaccines (Board Member had direct ties to Pfizer), refusal to follow CDC Indoor Environmental Policies regarding fragrance-free professional offices; Cherry-picking American Lung Association recommendations by not implementing fragrance-free facilities, because of health concerns, while linking their FaceBook page to the ALA's page on 'Breathing Exercises"; Utilization of pesticides as opposed to using Integrated Pest Management; Utilizing the patient's Person Health Information for access and or sale to researchers, as an additional revenue stream and basically denying the patient the right to control and or deny said access; CenterWell's clinics require a new patient to complete nine (9) intake forms for a total of thirty-two (32) pages. The forms are repetitive notifications of how they will use their patients medical information; minuscule references to their financial remuneration; Admission that their practice of medicine is not an exact science, basically shielding themselves from potential medical malpractice liability; Misrepresentation by the President and CEO of Humana on their health care model and holistic approach;

Humana's President and CEO Bruce Broussard stated: ' We believe everyone should have equitable access to the tools and support they need to be as healthy as possible -- support that's personalized and easy to use. ' The NTEF's President, Ms DeFazio has challenged Mr. Broussard for Humana's implementation of that very public statement. Utilization of known barriers for disabled patients is not supportive nor conducive for health implementation. Their version of holistic is not what the general public equates to holistic treatments.

We only became aware of the current class action litigation over Humana's utilization of AI to deny their Advantage Patients treatments. A few of the concerns expressed in the April 15th letter are also addressed in this filed complaint (financial gain). The full complaint can be accessed here. [2]

The public is being inundated with ads for Humana and all the 'advantages' that they can provide.

All advantage plans cover and pay the same, as that is governed by Medicare and Medicaid, the 'perks' are what sets each company's plan apart from the other. Humana's PPO Plan doesn't necessitate utilization of CenterWell,

Based on the concerns that the NTEF has expressed and those allegations referenced in the Complaint, the NTEF suggests that the environmentally ill avoid CenterWell as their Primary Care Physician medical facility.

[1] https://national-toxic-encephalopathy-foundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/J.Dohner-4.15.2024-2.pdf

[2] https://aboutblaw.com/bbRX