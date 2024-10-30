NRF and RETHINK Retail Recognize Liza Amlani as a Retail Voices Honoree!

About Retail Strategy Group

Founded in 2020, Retail Strategy Group works with market-leading brands to help them improve profitability and increase organizational effectiveness. For more information, visit www.retailstrategygroup.com. The firm produces a weekly newsletter, The Merchant Life, where retail executives find the best retail insights and new, provocative ideas. Find out more at www.themerchantlife.com.

About NRF

The National Retail Federation passionately advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail succeed. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., NRF empowers the industry that powers the economy. Retail is the nation’s largest private-sector employer, contributing $5.3 trillion to annual GDP and supporting more than one in four U.S. jobs — 55 million working Americans. For over a century, NRF has been a voice for every retailer and every retail job, educating, inspiring and communicating the powerful impact retail has on local communities and global economies. Learn more at nrf.com.



About RETHINK Retail

RETHINK Retail is your go-to destination for executive-led insights into the trends and innovations that are transforming the global retail landscape. Through our award-winning podcasts, fresh, original and thought-provoking content series, and partnerships with the world's leading retail events, we reach a growing audience of the top retail decision-makers and industry thought leaders. Learn more at www.rethink.industries.



About Women in Retail Leadership Circle

Women in Retail Leadership Circle is comprised of successful, motivated and passionate women from the entire retail and brand ecosystem who have a strong belief that investing in themselves and in other women is good business. From CEOs with years of experience to directors working their way up, the common thread is women coming together to learn from each other and help each other succeed.

Focused on both business strategy and executive professional development, WIRLC offers women leaders the opportunity to network, discuss industry issues, and learn how to become better leaders. The energized core of our community stems from our dedicated members who believe and support our mission. Beyond directly connecting with the industry’s most elite women leaders, benefits of membership include discounted event registration, exclusive member-only content, a private networking forum, and so much more. Learn more here.