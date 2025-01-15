So far this winter, there have been numerous instances of pets or the public falling through the ice. This has resulted in numerous emergency responses by First Responders and unfortunately, numerous deaths.

Lifesaving Resources (www.lifesaving.com) advocates that NO ICE should ever be considered as SAFE ICE! At least 5" of new, clear and hard ice is required before venturing out onto the ice in small groups or with a snowmobile. And, even though the ice may be thick enough in one area, it doesn't mean the integrity of the ice will be throughout the pond or lake as a congregation of birds or fish will weaken the ice condition, as will moving water, or even rocks or sticks coming through the ice.

Lifesaving Resources recommends carrying a pea-less plastic whistle to be used to alert others in the event of an emergency. Ice picks should be carried as well which can be used to self-rescue yourself after falling through. Also, a float coat or a lifejacket should also be considered to be worn prior to venturing out in order to provide buoyancy in the event someone should fall through.

A large percentage of incidents are caused as a result of a dog running out onto the ice in order to chase birds or a ball. And, once the dog falls through, the incident escalates when the pet owner or other good samaritans attempt to rescue the animal. Therefore, we encourage you to keep pets under control and off the ice.

In the event someone falls through the ice, immediately call 911 and only attempt to rescue the person from the safety of the shore by extending or throwing something to the victim.

Should you, yourself, fall through, turn back in the direction you came from. Attempt to get your body horizontal in the water and kick your feet while trying to get your upper arms and torso onto the ice shelf. Then, with your upper arms, attempt to pull your body out of the water and back onto the shelf. But, once out, do not attempt to stand up. Keep your body weight distributed over the ice and roll away from the hole back onto solid ice. For additional information, please access the Lifesaving Resources website at www.lifesaving.com.