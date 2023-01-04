NEW. How to write humor for business shorts

Keynote speaker and funny female motivational speaker Jan McInnis has launched her shorts series on humor writing. McInnis produces short, as in 1 – 2 minute, videos on writing humor for business. These are quick comedy writing tips that you can use to develop humor for your business message and marketing. In today's episode, she takes an example of a funny Turbo Tax commercial that is currently running, and breaks it down so you can use this humor concept to do the same for your business.

"Anyone can add humor to their business marketing, but they tend to overlook this valuable marketing and sales tool. So I'm helping out! And since people have short attention spans, I've created short videos," McInnis says.

McInnis notes the value of humor in business includes everything from making instant connections to diffusing tension and getting people to actually WANT to listen to you! And it's not just for sales people, she notes. Everyone from the CEO to the human resources director can and should be including humor in some of thier communications.

According to McInnis humor will "show your human side! And if we've learned anything from social media it's that people want to see that you are an actual human."

McInnis, known The Work Lady, shares her keynotes on using humor in business with associations and corporations at their conferences, conventions, and sales kickoff events around the country. Aside from keynote speaking, she is also a comedy writer who has written for EVERYONE on the planet (according to her), from Jay Leno's Tonight Show monologue to guests on the Jerry Springer show, and everyone in between – hundreds of radio stations, greeting cards, and other keynote speakers.

The humor writing series is voiced by McInnis and is in a cartoon format to make it more interesting.

Check out the fifth in the series with the link here and also the entire series on her youtube channel link.

About Jan

Jan McInnis is a noted comedian, keynote speaker, author, and Master of Ceremonies. She has worked with thousands of associations, corporations, and businesses across North America. She was featured in the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and The Washington Post, and is the author of two books, namely "Convention Comedian- Stories and Wisdom from Two Decades of Chicken Dinners and Comedy Clubs" and "Finding the Funny Fast- How to Create Quick Humor to Connect with Clients, Coworkers, and Crowds." McInnis is also an accomplished comedy writer who has written for many people, places, and events including the Tonight Show monologue with Jay Leno.