My Christmas Gift is Sanity

By Marilyn L. Redmond

I want to share my Christmas gift. I realized that in the eyes of God we are not children or adults they are labels for the material world. When we are living from our hearts, we can think beyond the fear and into the truth. WE ARE SPIRITUAL BEINGS. There is no child or adult, WE JUST ARE... in God's eyes there is no child or adult, that is the box or material, cultural thinking. When I move out of the box, I AM, that I AM.... That being a spiritual being growing closer to my Creator which is PURE LOVE that created it all . It is all good!

We are in the world, but have a choice not to live from labels or from others advice or rules of the box (of the world). We do not have to label ourselves, but have a spiritual experience of growing back to our Source. Everything in the box and our culture separates us from God, We are one with God, in Atonement, and that is the truth. I can leave the box of a childhood label or health problems and grow into the loving spirit that created me.

God sees me through the eyes of love, throughout our learning, experiences and takes care of our needs. I accept the perfect love of God and know I am dearly loved. I live in joy, gratitude, compassion and love in celebration, the Presence of God, I AM THAT I AM...

I was raised in mental illness and married a psychopath. At this Christmas, I could see the mental illness in two family members. They are depressed, unhappy, and looking for love in all the wrong places where they spend money looking for happiness. I had compassion, as they mirrored my family growing up. It took 2 days for me to regain my sanity as they suck your energy for their survival.

Thank God, I did not buy into the box of mental illness 39 years ago. I have been declared sane. At emotionally the age of three, the label was meaningless. I live the 12 Steps to be free from the box of labels, and negativity of the past, and found healthy behaviors. In Al-anon, I learned not to be co-dependent to a man or a savior. I have to move out of the box and save myself from my ego, which is Edging God Out. I release all labels, religions, fear, and lack of truth that separates me from my loving Creator to be in the reality of the loving consciousness of creation. Love never fails