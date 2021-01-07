January 7, 2021



Music Care Launches Worldwide Initiative for Faith Communities



SAN DIEGO – Faith communities worldwide can now learn and use the basic principles of Music Care





Who: Educator and Music Care consultant Bill Protzmann



What: Teach faith community leaders the basic principles of Music Care



Where: Online educational and support for faith communities worldwide



When: January/February 2021



Why:

Music Care Inc, the world's leading educator in the use of music for physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health care, has launched a worldwide initiative to teach leaders in the faith community the basic, life-affirming principles of music care.



"We're doing this because it's the right thing to do," says Bill Protzmann (PRAHTZ-man). Protzmann founded Music Care in 2011 and has taught its basic principles to thousands of injured military Veterans and homeless people. In 2014, his work received a national award from the National Council of Behavioral Health. Music Care Inc became a recognized San Diego County "Live Well" Partner in October 2018.





"The faith community can lead by example into a post-COVID world, and implementing the Music Care basic principles widely is a perfect response to what we all need now: connection, genuine companionship, positive focus, and relief from the distress, depression, and anxiety that characterized 2020," says Protzmann. Easy to learn and practice, the Music Care basic principles can be summarized as:

1) Choose music you love



2) Listen on purpose

"Implementation is key," say Protzmann. "That's why we're reaching out worldwide to teach these simple principles to faith communities of all backgrounds, and offer collaborative capabilities to teach and integrate the principles into existing support communities for church leaders, caregivers, parents, professionals, and lay ministers."

More about Music Care: https://www.MusicCare.net



More about Bill Protzmann: https://www.linkedin.com/in/billprotzmann/



