Moving Beyond Explained

Moving Beyond Fear

By Marilyn L. Redmond

Growing up in a life of fear in a dysfunctional family, I did not even understand I was a fear-based person. That was my usual environment. I was always reacting trying to survive and protect myself in the family situations. Awakening to the understanding that the fear stopped my adulthood, was a huge realization. In my attempt to grow up, I had to identify the fears that stopped my progress into maturity. I was acting immature. I committed to becoming a love-based person instead of a fear-based person. Through applying the many tools and understandings in my prior articles on The Sussex Newspaper, I was declared sane by my psychiatrist. Fear had stopped my sanity.

Today, I still can have fear surface, however, I have the knowledge of how emotional energies called feelings work. Recently, I had a sever issue come up that brought on intense fear. I felt like David in David and Goliath in the Bible. My fear had been that they would censor my current book as it has political overtones for people to find truth about existing issues in government and in our lives. Most of our information today is censored on the news, television, newspapers, books, and more. "A Spark of Truth" reveals the agenda for the present existing issues on the planet and in our governments. https://www.amazon.com/dp/0944851630?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860

Now that I understand how to move through my feelings, I felt the feelings, shared them with a healthy friend, and proceeded to the meeting where the opposition was waiting for me. Because I had learned to feel the feelings and not stuff them, and turn to the "Father of Light" for shining the truth on the situation, I found a surprising resolution awaited me.

The light had dissipated the results into not being terrifying. Actually, the meeting brought a better solution to a concern I had been trying to resolve with my publisher for some time. .When I was told why the meeting was necessary, I went into relaxing and pleased that finally my requests for compiling all my work on Amazon to one site was being heard.

I want to share information about fear so you can move through your fears and know it is part of the process of growing up beyond the fear. .Emotions are energy and they are to flow through as you feel them so the good feelings can follow to replace what is leaving. This allows the transformation from being a fear-based person into being a love-based person.

More about fear and love. When you hold your breath, this is what occurs when you are experiencing fear. Imagine if you are holding fear in different parts of your body and your being. Simply wish to recognize the power that fear has over your body and being. The opposite energy to fear is love.

Love helps you thrive, experience success, feel nurtured, access the life force energy, and be surrounded with divine vibrations. Most beings upon the earth experience both fear and love. Sometimes almost at the same time, you may not even recognize the fear. It is interesting when you experience fear. When you experience love – the love of the Creator flowing through your being – it is natural that fear might arise because the love is encouraging you to move beyond boundaries and limitations, thus the fears automatically come up to be cleansed and recognized.

If you push them to the side, then you allow yourself to exist within love, however, if there is fear still present…maybe underneath…maybe hidden…and thus you are not able to engage fully with the love vibration. There is a need to sit within and accept the fear, in order to experience greater love vibrations. Fear can be overwhelming. Love can also be overwhelming. In many ways, love always activates the fear that needs to be released in order for greater love to be experienced. Fear allows the opportunity for love to be present, if you so choose.

Love allows the opportunity for fears to rise…to be popped as if they are bubbles…for greater love to be experienced. The only negative part of this relationship, you might say, is if you are experiencing fear but are unable to call in the love vibrations. You are only actually in a space of fear when you are not willing or not able to call in the love vibration or not willing or able to face the fear, and to understand it.

If you are willing to do so, then you are always experiencing love. You are always existing as and in the love vibration, even if you are experiencing fear. You may wish to recognize that you are always a being of love, resolving fears, releasing/dispersing fears. The greatest understanding is actually to not fear your fears.

If you are willing to love your fears – to face them, to be with them, to understand them and let them disperse – you are loving your fears. You may still experience fear, but fear will become a part of your relationship with love… as if a friend that you know will return…but the more that you are willing to be present with your fears, the less that friend will return.

Only for simplicity of speaking do we usually say light or love—the words are interchangeable because light and love are the very same energy. Light is who you are, powerful immortal souls. Simply, light IS divine. Light and its indivisible love component is Creator Source energy, the most powerful force in the cosmos and the very essence of life itself. Love-light is Creator and Creation!

This entire universe is light. Words emit vibrations, and the vibrations of light, peace, and love are among the highest. Light strengthens the immune system and helps to achieve and maintain the balance that promotes healthy bodies, minds, and spirits.

Reception of light is the province of the soul. What it is, is understanding that darkness is not the enemy of light or the opposite of light, it is the absence of light, and only by having that void filled with light can the darkness in people be overcome. When light-love is in minds and hearts, it brings more "love" to you, and wars and violence stop.

The power of light-love is the key to everything! I thought that by loving people, we automatically send light to them, but now I am finding that there is more to it. You are actually being filled with light simply by the experience.

Consent daily to the "everyday" use of light. Love is the healing force of the universe. Love is within the soul and needs only your allowance of those innate sensations of loving others and receiving their love for you. Love has no limitations, no boundaries to its capacity.

Listening to one's godself is love. Living the kind of life that engenders loving self is love. Forgiveness of self and others is love. Sharing your resources with full heart is love. Doing good deeds without attaching expectations is love. Feeling peace in your heart and mind is love. All light beings in this universe honor you and support you with the power of unconditional love. Love never fails.

