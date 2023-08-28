From: Dr. Burton Schuler -- Morton's Toe Expert Panama City , FL Monday, August 28, 2023



Morton' Toe Expert Explains Swelling Feet



Dr. Burton S. Schuler Foot Specialist, Podiatrist, of Panama City, Fl and the director of the Ambulatory Foot Clinics Podiatric Pain Management Center has written a new 600 word article on Why Your Feet Swell



Schuler writes that the most common reason for swelling or edema of the feet, and other parts of your body is due to an abnormal buildup of interstitial fluid in your body. Interstitial fluid is a normal substance found in our bodies. It appears in between body parts acting as a barrier between organs. It also normally separates groups of cells and or other tissues.



Edema, or abnormal swelling of the feet-ankles or legs, is an excessive amount of interstitial fluids that accumulates at these areas. Again it is not the interstitial fluid itself that causes the swelling in the feet or ankles, but the amount of this fluid that causes the edema.



In the article Dr. Schuler explains why the interstitial fluid does accumulate in the body causing swelling and edema to occur. Dr. Burton S. Schuler, Podiatrist, Foot Doctor, of Panama City, Fl is this country leading expert on the painful medical problem know as the Morton's Toe or the Long Second Toe. He is the author of the book Why You Realy Hurt: It All Starts In The Foot, which is the only book ever written about the Morton"s Toe. It was published in 2009 and now is in it's 4th printing. The book is the story of how the Morton's Toe can cause pain not only of your foot but thru out your whole body. Dr. Schuler is a 1975 graduate of the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. He has also written the 1982 The Agony Of De-Feet, A Podiatrist's Guide To Foot Care, His articles about the foot, have appeared in the leading podiatric journals and publications. He has been interviewed by such varied publications as the New York Times, Cosmopolitan Magazine, and First for Women. During his almost 50 year career he has appeared on hundreds of radio stations to give his expert opinion regarding the Morton's Toe and other foot problems.

