More than 40k Views for My TEDx Talk on Winning Elections

Monday, September 6, 2021

Not that this would mean all that much to me, but my TEDx talk on winning election campaigns has reached more than 40'000 views on YouTube. You can watch it here on YouTube or on the TED website.

And don't forget the four Ms it takes to win high-profile elections:

Message: A good message is more than a slogan, yet less than a party program. It's a coherent narrative about why you should be elected.

Media: We now distinguish earned, paid, owned and social media. The last one is greatly overestimated as nobody goes online to change his or her mind.

Money: Fundraising moves from big donors to mass based, message driven fundraising – the new way to raise (unlimited) amounts of money for campaigns.

Make no mistake: Typical (beginners) mistakes include sitting on an early lead, producing campaign ads without content, not daring to do things differently and thinking you can do your own survey or focus group.