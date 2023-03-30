FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Money Mentor Toys Unleashes a Whimsical World of Brain-Tickling Toys and Games for Kids

Washington, DC, March 28, 2023 — Money Mentor Toys, the renowned creator of innovative educational toys and games, today unveils its latest lineup, which promises to keep young minds as busy as bees and grinning from ear to ear. This collection of wacky, whimsical, and downright ingenious products dares children to embark on a wild adventure of learning and play, with a healthy dose of laughter along the way.

Introducing the most playful lineup yet from Money Mentor Toys, including the brand-new game "SilverSavers":

SilverSavers: A family-friendly board game that has players running their own community bank, issuing silver-backed banknotes, and making a positive impact on the townsfolk. Inspired by the heartwarming story of Jimmy Stewart's classic movie, "It's a Wonderful Life," players will learn about financial responsibility, community engagement, and the power of helping others.

• Giggle factor: Bank-tastic fun!

GlobalAdventure: A globe-trotting game that'll have kids laughing their way around the world, making friends with geography, history, and culture. (Passports not necessary, but a sense of humor is!)

• Giggle factor: World-class hilarity!

These chuckle-inducing creations, including "SilverSavers," are available for purchase at www.moneymentortoys.com and select retail partners. And because we love a good belly laugh, use code "LOL20" at checkout for 20% off all products for a limited time.

For more information about Money Mentor Toys, its products, and its dedication to both education and causing giggles, please visit www.moneymentortoys.com

About Money Mentor Toys:

Money Mentor Toys is a one-of-a-kind toy company on a mission to provide top-notch educational toys that spark learning, laughter, and a love of play. With a diverse product line that tickles the funny bone and fuels the imagination, Money Mentor Toys is committed to using eco-friendly materials and partnering with organizations that share its vision for a better (and more amusing) future.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mitchell Davis at (202)333-5000

Website: www.MoneyMentorToys.com

