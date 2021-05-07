‘Millionaire’s Lawyer’ JP McAvoy Interviews Book Publicist Scott Lorenz on ‘Generating Your PR’

Toronto, ON- Book Publicist Scott Lorenz, President of Westwind Communications and author of Book Title Generator: A Proven System in Naming Your Book, was recently interviewed by JP McAvoy on The Millionaire's Lawyer podcast radio show. McAvoy, an author and lawyer who helps people grow and sell businesses, found Lorenz's range of marketing and PR expertise fascinating. Since book publicity forms the largest portion of Westwind's business, the discussion began with that topic.

After talking about creating a memorable book title, the notion of refreshing a previously released book for the current market was broached. Lorenz talked about republishing a child rearing book, about eight years old, which just needed new sections on current technology to give it new life. While admitting that he represents mainly "new book" clients, he noted that many of those needed to 'freshen up' the title and do a cover redesign prior to unleashing a PR campaign.

The whole first half of the interview was on book publicity and closed with Lorenz telling JP McAvoy this: "Most authors don't have the expertise to promote their own book, unless the book is about marketing and they know something about marketing. But I'll tell you what, I've been in this business for three decades, and this book business is really unique, it is different. I can promote retail, I can promote medical practice, I can promote law firms, and I've done all this stuff…food and beverage, hotel, tourism…that's easy…the book marketing stuff is really challenging, for a variety of reasons, but it is the most challenging thing I've been involved with as far as marketing goes."

The final fifteen minutes of the interview was spent covering subjects like promoting doctors, medical procedures, law firms and one rather unique segment of his business, "Litigation Support PR." Lorenz related how clients in legal battles are aided when he brings their plight to the attention of the media. "The court of public opinion is in many cases more powerful than the court of law," says Lorenz.

In conclusion Scott Lorenz gave McAvoy and the audience a clever way to look at the PR biz: "My job is to make someone care about whatever it is we're selling for a client."

Listen to the entire interview at https://jpmcavoy.com/scott-lorenz/

About JP McAvoy

Jeffrey (JP) McAvoy, author of The Millionaire's Lawyer: Grow and Sell Your Business For Maximum Profitability, practices corporate and commercial law. He assists his clients with a wide range of transactions including financings and acquisitions, re-organizations, and corporate structuring matters. He acts for clients buying and selling businesses and represents a diverse range of corporations in Canada, the United States, and Eastern Asia.

JP also teaches Corporate Law at Algonquin College and works with financial, insurance, and accounting advisers to provide tax, trust and estate planning advice to entrepreneurial clients and professionals. Prior to commencing private practice, JP was a founding employee of Silicon Valley start-up Zip2, which was sold to Compaq and later merged with Alta Vista. He is a Contributing writer for the New Economy Watch, founding member of the Ottawa Junior Chamber of Commerce, and a Business Legal Consultant with CPLS.PA

Over the last five years, JP has led over sixty-five significant corporate and commercial transactions totaling more than $80 million. Learn more about JP McAvoy at: http://www.TheMillionaires.Lawyer/

About Scott Lorenz

Book publicist Scott Lorenz, is President of Westwind Book Marketing, a public relations and marketing firm that has a special knack for working with authors to help them get all the publicity they deserve and more. Lorenz works with bestselling authors and self-published authors promoting all types of books, whether it's their first book or their 15th book.

He's handled publicity for books by CEOs, CIA Officers, Navy SEALS, Homemakers, Fitness Gurus, Doctors, Lawyers and Adventurers. His clients have been featured by Good Morning America, FOX & Friends, CNN, ABC News, New York Times, Nightline, TIME, PBS, LA Times, USA Today, Washington Post, Woman's World, & Howard Stern to name a few.



Learn more about Westwind Communications' book marketing approach at https://www.Book-Marketing-Expert.com/ or contact Lorenz at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 734-667-2090. Join the 42K+ authors and writers who follow Lorenz on Twitter @aBookPublicist Want help titling a book? Check out the bestselling and ten-time award-winning Book Title Generator at: www.BookTitleGenerator.net