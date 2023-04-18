Middle Market, Private & Family Business: Leaders, Directors and C Suite

? eBook M&A Process; Steps to be Taken and Closing Activities (including pre- and post-closing) for businesses leaders who want to increase your business value.

April 18, 2023 – Metro Atlanta – Fiscal Sustainability and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) expert Gary W. Patterson, FiscalDoctor®, will share his eBook M&A Process; Steps to be Taken and Closing Activities.

Who should consider this complimentary offer?

Corporate directors, key committee chairs and board chairs

Corporate officers and C-suite executives

Shareholders, stakeholders, and regulators

SMB, middle market and global 2000

I work with a lot of business leaders who want to increase profits, grow value, or reduce risk. There can be a value in either buying another company or selling your business. They asked to share how they can quickly assess where they really are now and simple strategic steps for when they want to engage in merger or acquisition.

As a result, I am sharing an eBook (including pre and post-closing) which in 10 to 20 minutes helps you start creating your tailored roadmap.

If you would like, I can send you this eBook, and if it is not something you are interested in, no worries.

Either way, I would be curious to hear what is working BEST for you right now in terms of getting increasing business value in a ROI focused way.

About Gary W. Patterson

Patterson, a Big 4 CPA / Stanford MBA's book Million Dollar Blind Spots: 20/20 Vision for Financial Growth provides cutting edge follow-up for blind spots: how to identify them, exploit opportunities and mitigate risks. Visit his website at http://www.fiscaldoctor.com and "free" fiscal fitness test at http://www.fiscaldoctor.com/fiscal-quiz/ , or call 678-319-4739.

© ###