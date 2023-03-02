MicroTech’s $5B Veterans Technology Services 2 (VETS 2) Governmentwide Contract Vehicle Extended Through 2028

Speaker
MicroTech is pleased to announce that the General Services Administration (GSA) will continue support for the $5 billion VETS 2 Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSB) governmentwide IT acquisition contract (GWAC). VETS 2 is the only governmentwide IT contract vehicle set aside exclusively for SDVOSBs like MicroTech.

The best-in-class VETS 2 contract began on February 23, 2018, with a five-year base period that ended in 2023. On February 22, 2023, MicroTech received the five-year contract extension, which runs from February 23, 2023, through February 22, 2028.

The VETS 2 GWAC allows federal agencies to quickly and efficiently satisfy a broad range of IT services and service-based solutions requirements. The award also provides unique opportunities to enable current and potential customers' access to MicroTech in a way that also supports the federal agency's access to a quick and agile GWAC vehicle that supports SDVOSBs. 

"This partnership has resulted in more than $2.7 billion in awarded federal contracts in the base period and is expected to continue growing during the option period," said GSA Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Sonny Hashmi. "Executing on this option period is good for small businesses and for the agencies they serve."

The GSA said the vehicle also reinforces the Biden-Harris administration's initiatives to increase equity and level the playing field for underserved small business owners by supporting previous executive orders in this area. 

"As a Service-Disabled Veteran, I am especially pleased that the GSA extended the important and very prestigious VETS 2 contract," says Tony Jimenez, Founder, President, and CEO of MicroTech. "We will continue to provide the best customized IT services and IT services-based solutions supporting Federal Enterprise Architecture Operations and the DoD Information Enterprise Architecture Mission."

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech’s outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly described as one of the “hottest Hispanic businesses in the nation,” MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine.

 

MicroTech is a Managed Service Provider (MSP), providing Infrastructure Services & Solutions, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Information Technology, Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, Leasing/Financial Services, and Unified Communications Services and Solutions. These solutions are less expensive than what it would cost an enterprise to perform the work at a higher quality level and with more flexibility and scalability. MicroTech provides Support to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, the public sector, as well as commercial enterprises and is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, and ISO 20243 certified, as well as CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) and CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV). Follow MicroTech on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
