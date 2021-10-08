MicroTech Sponsors the 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Friday, October 8, 2021

MicroTech is proud to be a sponsor of the 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards, which is being broadcasted this evening, Friday, October 8, 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET, on PBS stations and will be streaming on pbs.org. Created by the White House in 1988 to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in America, the Hispanic Heritage Awards is among the highest honors by Latinos for Latinos. It is supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions and features top Latinx leaders being honored by top performers and personalities.

Before watching the 34th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards on PBS, join their YouTube channel for their virtual preshow celebration tonight, October 8th at 8:30pm ET: https://youtu.be/Ry3MuXFfyhw

"It is an honor to support and sponsor this fabulous event and to celebrate the great achievements in the Latinx community, "said MicroTech's President and CEO, Tony Jimenez.

The 2021 Honorees include Carlos Santana (Legend), Salma Hayek (Arts), Ivy Queen (Vision), Ron Rivera (Sports), Kali Uchis (Inspira), Pioneering NASA Engineers Clara O'Farrell, Christina Hernández, and Diana Trujillo (S.T.E.M). Previous Hispanic Heritage Awardee John Leguizamo will be the host. There will be special musical performances from: Cimafunk, Leslie Grace, Kali Uchis, Gabriella Reyes, and The American Pops Orchestra.

The Hispanic Heritage Awards serve as a launch of The Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF)'s year-round, innovative, high-impact, actionable programs focused on education, workforce, leadership, and culture. HHF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, visit www.hispanicheritage.org.