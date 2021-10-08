Speaker
MicroTech Sponsors the 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards
MicroTech's CEO Tony Jimenez - Largest Hispanic-Owned IT Integrator in US MicroTech's CEO Tony Jimenez - Largest Hispanic-Owned IT Integrator in US
Tysons Corner, VA
Friday, October 8, 2021

 

MicroTech is proud to be a sponsor of the 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards, which is being broadcasted this evening, Friday, October 8, 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET, on PBS stations and will be streaming on pbs.org. Created by the White House in 1988 to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in America, the Hispanic Heritage Awards is among the highest honors by Latinos for Latinos. It is supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions and features top Latinx leaders being honored by top performers and personalities.

Before watching the 34th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards on PBS, join their YouTube channel for their virtual preshow celebration tonight, October 8th at 8:30pm ET: https://youtu.be/Ry3MuXFfyhw

"It is an honor to support and sponsor this fabulous event and to celebrate the great achievements in the Latinx community, "said MicroTech's President and CEO, Tony Jimenez.  

The 2021 Honorees include Carlos Santana (Legend), Salma Hayek (Arts), Ivy Queen (Vision), Ron Rivera (Sports), Kali Uchis (Inspira), Pioneering NASA Engineers Clara O'Farrell, Christina Hernández, and Diana Trujillo (S.T.E.M). Previous Hispanic Heritage Awardee John Leguizamo will be the host. There will be special musical performances from: Cimafunk, Leslie Grace, Kali Uchis, Gabriella Reyes, and The American Pops Orchestra.

The Hispanic Heritage Awards serve as a launch of The Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF)'s year-round, innovative, high-impact, actionable programs focused on education, workforce, leadership, and culture.   HHF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.  For more information, visit www.hispanicheritage.org.

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech’s outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story.  Regularly described as the “hottest Hispanic business in the nation,” MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business. Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for five consecutive years.

MicroTech is a Managed Service Provider (MSP), providing Infrastructure Services & Solutions, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Information Technology, Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, Leasing/Financial Services, and Unified Communications Services, Solutions, and Support to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, public sector, as well as commercial enterprises. MicroTech is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 20243 certified, and is CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) & CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV). Follow MicroTech on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

For more information, please visit www.microtech.net
