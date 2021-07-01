MicroTech Recognized as a Top IT Company and One of 30 Great Places to Work

Thursday, July 1, 2021

MicroTech an Information Technology Integrator and Service Provider has been named one of 30 Great Places to Work in 2021. MicroTech offers Information Technology Integration, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Product Solutions, and Managed Services to commercial enterprises and the public sector — managing over half a million tech users daily.

Upon receipt of the accolades, Anthony "Tony" R. Jimenez, the CEO of MicroTech, provided an interview about the company's many accomplishments in the latest issue of CIO Bulletin. Tony shared that MicroTech, founded in 2004, grew from a kitchen table startup into a profitable and highly respected IT services and solutions company with skilled professionals in more than 40 states supporting more than 100 prime contracts throughout the Federal Government and providing Managed Services, Information Technology, Cybersecurity, and Unified Communications support to numerous Fortune 500 companies around the globe.

Since its launch in 2004, MicroTech has consistently been recognized as a strong industry leader, trailblazing technology provider, and diversity-championing growing business. From customer acknowledgment of a job well done through letters of appreciation (and contract extensions) to regional awards from local business groups, diversity honors from minority advocates, and national recognition of the organization's rapid growth, MicroTech consistently offers the creativity, innovation, flexibility and hands-on customer service of a small business, while providing the service delivery and quality standards of a highly-competitive and well established large business.

"I am honored that MicroTech has been recognized as a 'Great Place to Work'," said Tony Jimenez. "MicroTech's placement on this prestigious list helps to illustrate the strong workplace culture we have developed, the great benefits we provide, and our commitment to the people who work at MicroTech."

The list of the 30 Great Places to Work 2021 can be found at: https://www.ciobulletin.com/magazine/30-great-places-to-work-2021. Tony Jimenez's article detailing MicroTech's success story can be found at: https://www.ciobulletin.com/magazine/microtech-delivering-robust-it-integration-services.