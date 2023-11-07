MicroTech Ranked on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501— Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

MicroTech is pleased to announce it was named one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

This year's list is among the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners are recognized on the Channel Futures website and were honored during a special ceremony at the Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Oct. 30-Nov. 2, in Miami, FL. MicroTech's CEO, Tony Jimenez, and his wife were among the thousands of IT professionals in attendance.

For the past 17 years, managed service providers (MSPs) around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation, and supported technologies.

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

Tony Jimenez, Founder, President & CEO of MicroTech, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We at MicroTech are honored to have been selected for inclusion in this highly regarded list. This recognition demonstrates our unwavering commitment to being among the finest Managed Service Providers worldwide."

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in the public and private sectors. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in cloud, security, collaboration, and hybrid workforces.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2023 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector," said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. "These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward."