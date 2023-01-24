MicroTech CEO to Speak at the 2023 C-Suite & Board Directors Forum

Speaker
On January 26, Anthony "Tony" Jimenez, the President and CEO of MicroTech, will be speaking at the 2023 C-Suite & Board Directors Forum in Boston. Working closely with Latino Leaders Magazine, this event is an encounter of Corporate Executives, Board Directors, Candidates, Search Executives, Nomination, and Governance Committee Chairs. Attendees will explore and discuss how to improve opportunities and advancement for Latinos on Boards and Executive Leadership.

Tony will be speaking on The Path to the C-Suite panel at this forum, which hopes to spark conversation between Latino experts and thought leaders, so that the audience can learn from their discourse and interaction. This event hopes to foster productive learning relationships among panelists and participants. Tony shares the panel with Yvonne Garcia (Moderator) - Chief of Staff to Chairman and CEO, Ron O'Hanley & Global Head of Communications and CEO Experience Program State Street Corporation, Roxanne Martinez - Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, DentaQuest, Guillermo Diaz - Founder & CEO, Conectado, Inc., and Jose Ramon Gonzalez - Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Equitable Holdings. Other panels at the event include "The Relevance of Non-Profit Boards", "The Path to Board Directorship", "The Need for Diversity in Corporate America", and "The Advocates for Inclusion."

"I am honored to have been selected as the speaker on The Path to the C-Suite panel at the C-Suite & Board Directors Forum alongside other notable Latino leaders," said Tony Jimenez. "I look forward to discussing my and MicroTech's success story in hopes of inspiring future Latino leaders. I am also proud to highlight the inclusive workplace culture and the dynamic team we have created here at MicroTech."

 

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech’s outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly described as one of the “hottest Hispanic businesses in the nation,” MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine.

MicroTech is a Managed Service Provider (MSP), providing Infrastructure Services & Solutions, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Information Technology, Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, Leasing/Financial Services, and Unified Communications Services and Solutions. These solutions are less expensive than what it would cost an enterprise to perform the work itself, at a higher level of quality, and with more flexibility and scalability. MicroTech provides Support to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, public sector, as well as commercial enterprises and is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, and ISO 20243 certified as well as CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) and CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV). Follow MicroTech on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
