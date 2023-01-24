MicroTech CEO to Speak at the 2023 C-Suite & Board Directors Forum

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

On January 26, Anthony "Tony" Jimenez, the President and CEO of MicroTech, will be speaking at the 2023 C-Suite & Board Directors Forum in Boston. Working closely with Latino Leaders Magazine, this event is an encounter of Corporate Executives, Board Directors, Candidates, Search Executives, Nomination, and Governance Committee Chairs. Attendees will explore and discuss how to improve opportunities and advancement for Latinos on Boards and Executive Leadership.

Tony will be speaking on The Path to the C-Suite panel at this forum, which hopes to spark conversation between Latino experts and thought leaders, so that the audience can learn from their discourse and interaction. This event hopes to foster productive learning relationships among panelists and participants. Tony shares the panel with Yvonne Garcia (Moderator) - Chief of Staff to Chairman and CEO, Ron O'Hanley & Global Head of Communications and CEO Experience Program State Street Corporation, Roxanne Martinez - Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, DentaQuest, Guillermo Diaz - Founder & CEO, Conectado, Inc., and Jose Ramon Gonzalez - Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Equitable Holdings. Other panels at the event include "The Relevance of Non-Profit Boards", "The Path to Board Directorship", "The Need for Diversity in Corporate America", and "The Advocates for Inclusion."

"I am honored to have been selected as the speaker on The Path to the C-Suite panel at the C-Suite & Board Directors Forum alongside other notable Latino leaders," said Tony Jimenez. "I look forward to discussing my and MicroTech's success story in hopes of inspiring future Latino leaders. I am also proud to highlight the inclusive workplace culture and the dynamic team we have created here at MicroTech."