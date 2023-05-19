MicroTech CEO meets with FBI Director, The Honorable Christopher Wray

Friday, May 19, 2023

Last week, MicroTech's Founder, President and CEO, Tony Jimenez, had the distinct honor of attending a small salon-style dinner featuring FBI Director, The Honorable Christopher Wray. Dinner guests included a select group of CEOs, business and technology executives, and thought leaders, including Gary Steele, President and CEO of Splunk, Anthony Allard, Executive Vice President, Head of North America of Hitachi Energy, and Mark Ordan, Executive Chair, Pediatrix Inc. and Chair of the Board of Directors, U.S. Chamber of Commerce to name a few.

Suzanne Clark, President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, moderated the event. Discussion topics included Director Wray's top priorities and their impact on the business community and critical and emerging technologies, the threat of commercial espionage by adversary nations, and cyberattacks against U.S. companies by state and non-state actors.

During the dinner, Director Wray discussed cyber threats and how they are more pervasive, hit a wider variety of victims, and carry the potential for more significant damage than ever before. He also discussed how the scale of the Chinese cyber threat is unparalleled as they've got a bigger hacking program than every other major nation combined and have stolen more of our personal and corporate data than all other nations combined.

"This was my first in-person meeting with the FBI Director, and it was both an honor and a pleasure, said Tony Jimenez. "FBI Director Wray's understanding of the key threats and challenges facing our Nation was educational and gave me a real appreciation for the complex and difficult mission of the FBI and its Director."