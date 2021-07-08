MicroTech CEO Selected to Hall of Fame as a LatinX/Hispanic Top 100

Thursday, July 8, 2021

Anthony "Tony" Jimenez, the President and CEO of MicroTech, an Information Technology Integrator and Service Provider, has been named to the LatinX | Hispanic Top 100 Hall of Fame by theboardiQ. The mission of theboardiQ is to create "Inclusive Boards for businesses". In recognizing these executives, theboardiQ "aims to move the needle in recognizing and shining the spotlight on the best executive talent, helping to raise awareness and increase representation of LatinX | Hispanics for Board and Executive Roles in Corporate America".

"Latinos, in the US are the largest racial or ethnic group at 58 million or 18% of the US Population," says Smitashree Menon, Founder, and CEO, theboardiQ LLC. "They command 2.3T of the GDP, driving growth in mass consumer technology, and yet have only 2.2% Representation on Russell 3000 Public Boards. Fortune 1000 companies that do not have a Latino on their board is at a staggering 76.8%. There is a need to be able to showcase as well as groom the next generation of Board Ready Leaders."

The theboardiQ Hall of Fame highlights board-ready and next-generation leaders who are making their mark in the areas of: Inclusion, Gender, Race & Ethnicity, Sexual Orientation, Country of Origin, and Differently Abled, Sustainability, Transformation/Business Resiliency during the Pandemic, and Technology Innovation).

"I am honored that I have been recognized as one of the Top 100 LatinX | Hispanic Honorees on theboardiQ Hall of Fame," said Tony Jimenez. "Being selected to such a prestigious list is a unique and important distinction that helps promote the accomplishments of LatinX | Hispanic leaders and celebrates the inclusive workplace culture we have created here at MicroTech."

See Tony Jimenez's profile along with the other Hall of Fame Honorees at: https://www.theboardiq.com/latinxhispanic-hall-of-fame