MicroTech CEO Named to the Veteran Top 100 Hall of Fame by theboardiQ

Thursday, January 27, 2022

Anthony "Tony" Jimenez, the President and CEO of MicroTech, has been named to the Veteran Top 100 Hall of Fame by theboardiQ.

The mission of theboardiQ is to create inclusive Boards for businesses and features "the first-ever curated lists of top talent with storied successes across all inclusion slates - gender, minorities, LGBTQ+, veterans, differently-abled and more". In recognizing these executives, theboardiQ "aims to move the needle in recognizing and shining the spotlight on the best executive talent", helping to "make an impact at the intersectionality of Sustainability, Transformation, Technology, Innovation , and Inclusion." Representation of Veterans as CEOs and on Boards remains in single low digits (%) when research shows that CEOs with a military background are likely to drive better business results.

"As we do the research, it is incredible to profile Veterans Hall of Famers making such a huge impact, whether at the forefront of science, technology, generating patents, building apps, doing core research on preservation of natural resources and the environment, engaging in grassroots activism, creating companies, spearheading and leading cyber-security functions from the front, the list is a revelation," says Smitashree Menon, Founder , and CEO, theboardiQ LLC.

"I am thrilled to be honored as a Veteran Top 100 Hall of Fame by theboardiQ," said Tony Jimenez. "Being selected to such a prestigious list is a unique and important distinction that helps promote the accomplishments of veteran leaders and celebrates the inclusive workplace culture we have created here at MicroTech."

See Tony Jimenez's profile along with the other Hall of Fame Honorees at: https://www.theboardiq.com/veteranhalloffame