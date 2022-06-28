MicroTech CEO Meets Julie Andrews at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards in Hollywood

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

On June 9, The American Film Institute presented the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award to Julie Andrews at a Gala Tribute in the heart of Hollywood, California. Tony Jimenez – Founder, President, and CEO of MicroTech – had the unique and distinguished honor of attending this momentous event as a member of the American Film Institute's National Council and Corporate Council. During a private reception the night prior to the gala, Tony had the pleasure of meeting Ms. Andrews, who is best known for "Mary Poppins" (1964), "The Sound of Music" (1965), "Victor Victoria" (1982), and "The Princess Diaries" (2001).

The star-studded gala featured tributes and speeches from Carol Burnett, Steve Carell, Gwen Stefani, Héctor Elizondo, and Jane Seymour; and taped messages from Dick Van Dyke, Anne Hathaway, Ariana DeBose, Hugh Jackman, Kristin Chenoweth, Kelly Clarkson, Nicola Coughlan, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will premiere the special, "The 48th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Julie Andrews," on Friday, July 15, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

To learn more about AFI and the AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute to Julie Andrews, please visit AFI.com.

