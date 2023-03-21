MicroTech CEO Interviewed by Dow Jones’ MarketWatch About the Hot DC Tech Industry

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tony Jimenez, President & CEO of MicroTech, was interviewed and quoted in an article by Jon Swartz in MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co., entitled "Tech is thriving in D.C.'s backyard — despite lawmakers' efforts to rein in the industry." The article details how, "Tech companies specializing in defense contracts, AI, space, cloud computing, and healthcare are thriving in the capital region."

Tony was featured alongside other notable DC business leaders such as Stu Shea, CEO of Peraton; Matt Calkins, CEO of Appian Corp; and Charles Clancy, Chief Futurist for Mitre.

The article details how Washington, DC has become the epicenter of the tech industry due to its plethora of educational institutions, lobbyists, lawmakers, think tanks, and government contractors.

"I am honored to have been interviewed by MarketWatch alongside other prominent DC business leaders," said Tony Jimenez. "We are fortunate to be headquartered near the Nation's Capital; we have been able to attract the best and brightest IT professionals and are proud of our many successes here."