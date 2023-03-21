Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > MicroTech CEO Interviewed by Dow Jones’ MarketWatch About the Hot DC Tech Industry
Text
MicroTech CEO Interviewed by Dow Jones’ MarketWatch About the Hot DC Tech Industry
From:
MicroTech's CEO Tony Jimenez - Largest Hispanic-Owned IT Integrator in US MicroTech's CEO Tony Jimenez - Largest Hispanic-Owned IT Integrator in US
Tysons, VA
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

 

Tony Jimenez, President & CEO of MicroTech, was  interviewed and quoted in an article by Jon Swartz in MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co., entitled "Tech is thriving in D.C.'s backyard — despite lawmakers' efforts to rein in the industry." The article details how, "Tech companies specializing in defense contracts, AI, space, cloud computing, and healthcare are thriving in the capital region."

Tony was featured alongside other notable DC business leaders such as Stu Shea, CEO of Peraton; Matt Calkins, CEO of Appian Corp; and Charles Clancy, Chief Futurist for Mitre.

The article details how Washington, DC has become the epicenter of the tech industry due to its plethora of educational institutions, lobbyists, lawmakers, think tanks, and government contractors.

"I am honored to have been interviewed by MarketWatch alongside other prominent DC business leaders," said Tony Jimenez. "We are fortunate to be headquartered near the Nation's Capital; we have been able to attract the best and brightest IT professionals and are proud of our many successes here."

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech’s outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly described as one of the “hottest Hispanic businesses in the nation,” MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine.

MicroTech is a Managed Service Provider (MSP), providing Telecommunication Services, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Infrastructure Services & Solutions Information Technology, Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, Leasing/Financial Services, and Unified Communications Services and Solutions. The services and solutions we provide are less expensive than what it would cost an enterprise to perform the work itself, and the work will be at the highest level of quality and with more flexibility and scalability. MicroTech provides Support to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, the public sector, as well as commercial enterprises and is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, and ISO 20243 certified, as well as CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) and CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV).
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Jennifer Berman
Title: Director, Executive Operations
Group: MicroTech
Dateline: Vienna, VA United States
Direct Phone: 703-637-3235
Main Phone: 703-891-1073
Jump To MicroTech's CEO Tony Jimenez - Largest Hispanic-Owned IT Integrator in US Jump To MicroTech's CEO Tony Jimenez - Largest Hispanic-Owned IT Integrator in US
Contact Click to Contact