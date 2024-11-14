MicroTech Announces Major Sponsorship of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson professional boxing match streamed globally on Netflix

About MicroTech:
MicroTech, Founded in 2004, MicroTech is a leading technology company providing innovative solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. A U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and an NMSDC-certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), MicroTech has earned recognition for exceptional growth.
Ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic-owned company by Hispanic Business Magazine for three consecutive years, MicroTech also ranked among the Top 10 Fastest-Growing Hispanic-owned companies for five years.
As a Managed Service Provider (MSP), MicroTech offers IT services, cyber security, cloud computing, infrastructure solutions, and more to government agencies and commercial clients. The company holds ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 20000 certifications, along with CMMI Maturity Level 3 ratings.
