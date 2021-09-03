Michigan Singer/Songwriter Captures the Spirit and Pain of 9/11

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN—In just a few days the country will be remembering the attacks that happened 20 years ago on September 11, 2001. Award-winning Michigan singer/songwriter Kitty Donohoe channeled her feelings that day into a song, There Are No Words. Ms. Donohoe has just released the official video of the song, which can be watched on Facebook, You Tube, Vimeo on Demand and www.kittydonohoe.com.

This powerful music has had an amazing grassroots journey; it received a Michigan Emmy,

it was used in the film, The Nation Remembers—the Story of the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial; Kitty performed it live at the dedication of the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial in 2008; it's even included in a segment of the television show Ariel & Zooey & Eli, Too. In addition, musician Paul Stookey (of Peter, Paul and Mary fame) has added the song to his repertoire—not to mention countless others who have personalized the song and recorded and performed it.

There Are No Words from Kitty Donohoe on Vimeo.

In the years since that unforgettable day in 2001, Kitty has made her song available free to anyone who wished to download it though her Web site, and it has touched thousands of lives. You can read the entire lyrics and more about the song at this page

"One of the comments I received most often then was that the song was expressing for people what they couldn't say for themselves," Donohoe said. "I consider it an honor as a songwriter to be able to fill that role for others."

There Are No Words is included in Kitty Donohoe's CD, "Northern Border," which is available at the Music page online at www.kittydonohoe.com. The lyrics to the song include these words:

We were forged in freedom, we were born in liberty

We came here to stop the twisted arrows cast by tyranny

And we won't bow down, we are strong of heart

We are a chain together that won't be pulled apart

More information can be found at www.kittydonohoe.com or by calling David Tamulevich, at Tamulevich Artist Management at 734-622-8337.