Michigan Dentist Timothy Kosinski Concerned About Dentists Who Remove Healthy Teeth for Profit

KFF Health News and CBS News report that some dentists are removing healthy and treatable teeth to profit from dental implants

Bingham Farms, MI—In light of recent investigations highlighting the potential misuse of dental implants, Dr. Timothy Kosinski, a renowned dental practitioner and educator, wishes to address these concerns and reaffirm his commitment to ethical and patient-centered dental care.

A recent article by KFF Health News and CBS News has brought to light troubling practices within the dental implant industry, where some dentists are reportedly removing healthy and treatable teeth to profit from implants

Dr. Kosinski, who has placed over 19,000 dental implants in his career, emphasizes the importance of preserving natural teeth whenever possible and ensuring that implants are only used when absolutely necessary.

"Patient care and ethical practices are at the forefront of my dental philosophy," says Dr. Kosinski. "While dental implants can provide significant benefits, they should never be used as a first resort when other viable treatments are available."

Dr. Kosinski has been recognized for his contributions to the field of dentistry, including his recent award of the Distinguished Dental Editor Award by the American Dental Association and the American Association of Dental Editors and Journalists (AADEJ)

As an editor of several prominent dental publications, Dr. Kosinski has consistently advocated for high standards in dental care and education. In his practice, Dr. Kosinski utilizes advanced technologies such as the Vatech dental CT scan to thoroughly evaluate patients' oral health and determine the most appropriate treatment plans. This technology allows for precise planning and placement of implants, ensuring the best possible outcomes for patients.

Dr. Kosinski also dedicates a significant portion of his time to educating and mentoring other dental professionals, sharing his expertise in implant dentistry and promoting best practices within the field.

About Dr. Timothy F. Kosinski, DDS, MAGD

Dr. Timothy Kosinski is an Affiliated Adjunct Clinical Professor at the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry and serves on the editorial review board of Reality, the information source for esthetic dentistry. Kosinski received his DDS from the University of Detroit Mercy Dental School and his Mastership in Biochemistry from Wayne State University School of Medicine. Kosinski has published over 240 articles on implant dentistry and contributed to the textbooks Principles and Practices of Implant Dentistry and 2010's Dental Implantation and Technology.

Dr. Timothy Kosinski can be reached at:



Office: (248) 646-8651



E mail: drkosin@aol.com



Website: www.smilecreator.net

Office address:



31000 Telegraph Rd., Ste. 170



Bingham Farms, MI 48025

Media Contact: Scott Lorenz, President of Westwind Medical Marketing (248) 705-2214, scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or https://www.westwindcos.com