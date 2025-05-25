Memorial Day Tribute: A Journey to Normandy Inspires a Powerful WW2 History Book Honoring Fallen Family Heroes

Los Angeles, CA—As Memorial Day weekend approaches, our nation reflects on the immense sacrifices made by those who gave their lives for freedom. In that spirit, Los Angeles-based author Michael B. Butler presents his compelling work, History Leading to 50th Anniversary of D-Day, Book 2, a heartfelt narrative dedicated to 15 family wartime veterans and a fitting tribute to the legacy of every hero who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Butler's venture began in early June 1994 when he set out for London with hopes of joining the D-Day commemorations in both Britain and Normandy. Facing daunting obstacles including lack of passes for the sold-out ceremonies in France and unavailable accommodations in the region he persevered with unwavering determination.

After a week in London with his sister, he attended the June 5 ceremonies in Portsmouth and embarked on a 40-hour ferry ride from Cherbourg to France. With invaluable assistance from two seasoned Normandy veterans and a compassionate P&O ferry employee, Butler's daring journey became a living remembrance of valor and sacrifice.

This remarkable expedition forms the backbone of Butler's meticulously researched history book. Beyond the moving chronicle of the 50th-anniversary D-Day events enhanced by his personal and evocative photographs the work delves deep into his family's rich military legacy.

Michael Butler has created a masterful fusion of rigorous research and personal narrative, offering a deeply resonant tribute to the valor and sacrifice of wartime heroes.

One chapter recalls his grandfather's distinguished World War I service with the famed 42nd Rainbow Infantry Division, once led by Generals Douglas MacArthur and William Donovan. Other chapters detail the gallantry of a B-17 pilot lost over Germany in April 1944, a soldier from the 134th Nebraska Regiment, and a warrior of General Patton's renowned 5th Armored Division. Tracing this legacy back to the American Civil War, the book honors a lineage of sacrifice that deeply resonates as we remember the fallen this Memorial Day.

Butler's narrative also offers a sweeping examination of World War II itself. It illuminates pivotal conflicts such as Hitler's 1940 Western Campaign, the Battle of Britain, and the intricacies of codebreaking, radar innovations, and deception strategies. Detailed accounts of the D-Day Air Wars, the Battle of the Atlantic, the North African Campaign, and the brutal Nazi-Soviet War further underscore the immense cost of conflict serving as a permanent reminder of the sacrifices made for freedom. Additionally, the book explores the profound influence of the Great German General Staff on military and civilian governance over the past 175 years.

Michael B. Butler's work is a comprehensive package that preserves historical events while enshrining the personal sacrifices of those who made history by laying down their lives.

Available as a paperback (ISBN 979-8328241489) and Kindle E-Book (B0F4GH8679) on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble—the book is an invitation to remember, reflect, and honor the bravery of generations past. Learn more about the author and his journey on his Amazon Author Page. www.50thDDay.com.

This Memorial Day as we gather to honor the fallen and cherish the freedoms they secured, Michael B. Butler's stirring account serves as a lasting reminder of the valor and sacrifice that continue to shape our national identity.

