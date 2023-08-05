Membership Types for The Expert Witness Council

From: The Expert Witness Council --- The Association of Expert Witness Bureaus & Websites Washington , DC Saturday, August 5, 2023

There will be many types of memberships to serve the larger Expert Witness Industry, These groups will pay alternate membership rates on the premise that firms that hire expert witness may join free. Law Firms: Many law firms provide expert witness referral services or have connections to expert witnesses in various fields. Expert Witness Directories: There are online directories that specialize in listing expert witnesses by area of expertise. Simply searching "expert witness directory" should yield some useful results. Professional Associations: Depending on the area of expertise needed, professional associations related to that field might offer resources for finding expert witnesses. University and Research Institutions: Professors and researchers in specific fields may serve as expert witnesses, and universities may have resources to connect you with these individuals. Private Referral Services: There are companies that specialize in connecting legal professionals with expert witnesses. Searching for "expert witness referral service" should lead you to some of these. Government Agencies: In some jurisdictions, government agencies might maintain lists of expert witnesses or offer referrals. Court Services: Some courts maintain lists of approved or frequently used expert witnesses. LinkedIn and Other Social Networks: Platforms like LinkedIn can be a valuable tool for finding and vetting expert witnesses in various fields. Online Marketplaces: Some websites might operate as marketplaces specifically for legal services, including expert witness referrals. Medical Expert Witness Services: In cases that require medical expertise, there are services that specifically cater to providing medical expert witnesses. Credentiled Expert Witness that have earned the EXP, our credential of excellence that is awarded after 20 expert witness engagements, 20 hours of learning an an annual 5 hours of traing. and a written test. General Expert Witness, who have not earned the EXP

