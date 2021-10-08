Meet Story Teller & Retired Talent Agent Sandi Marx

Bookpleasures.com welcomes as our guest Sandi Marx. Sandi is a popular Moth slam winner, she's also been featured on PBS for Stories From The Stage, Women of Letters as well as her sold out solo show at Joe's Pub at the Public Theater.

Sandi has been a guest on dozens of podcasts on just about every topic, running the gamut of ghost encounters to being an awkward teen.

This past year, her award winning documentary, The Fabulist was screened at festivals all over the world, including Cannes, chronicling her late life career as a performer and her health challenges with Lupus.

Sandi, is also retired talent agent and the mother of three grown children and a very proud grandmother.

Good day Sandi and thanks for taking part in our interview.

Norm: What is the one thing other people always seem to get wrong about you?

Sandi: I think most folks assume, because of my bubbly "life of the party" attitude, I'm comfortable in all social settings. I am actually quite shy and feel awkward in a room filled with strangers.

Norm: What has been your greatest challenge (professionally) that you've overcome in getting to where you're at today?

Sandi: Probably, my biggest challenge is getting in my own way. I have a nasty habit of assuming I'm too old, not a good enough writer, speaker, performer "waaaay" before anyone has a chance to make that assessment.

Norm: What pet peeve do you have about other people?

Sandi: I cannot stand general black cloud negativity. I'm also not a fan of lateness. Showing up, on time, with a good attitude is half the battle. Don't walk around with a dark storm cloud overhead.

Norm: If you could relive a moment in your life, which moment would you choose and why?

Sandi: This is a tough one, I'll exclude the obvious, weddings, birthdays and new births since, obviously, they are very high on my list.

My favorite moment, outside of all those would have to be my show at Joe's Pub at the Public Theater in New York City. One night only, sold out, all of my family and friends in attendance, magic.

It was particularly exciting because Joe Papp, the force behind that theater also produced the original Chorus Line which I had auditioned for, and did not get.

It might have taken over 45 years to get on one of his stages, but, I did it. Patience and lots of good luck

Norm: How did you become involved with story telling and what do you believe makes a good story teller?

Sandi: About ten years ago I started taking humor writing classes and loved it. We were asked to read our stories out loud and that was always my favorite part of the class.

It seemed I had a certain knack to tell a story probably more than just writing one at the time.

A good storyteller most importantly, needs a strong beginning, middle and an end and the work must have lots of relevant details so the listener can be in the moment with the teller.

Just like I was taught at the Neighborhood Playhouse, "if it's not personal, it's no good."

Norm: What did you find most useful in learning to become a story teller?

Sandi: I find it's most useful to write every day. No self editing, just writing. Somehow, if I keep doing that I can see a story start to take shape. I try to avoid cliches or writing for a particular audience. I just write, write some more and then, after it feels like a story, I start to edit.

Norm: Why do you tell stories? Do you have a theme, message, or goal for your stories?

Sandi: Usually, my stories reflect the theme of Fish Out Of Water. I've had some tremendous challenges including a catastrophic loss as a teenager when my sister died.

I've been pulling myself up by the bootstraps ever since. I like to take the listener on a journey, usually a comical one, where I manage to dig myself out of a multitude of disasters, to victory or some kind of redemption.

I'm your basic little red engine chugging uphill

Norm: What motivated you to create the documentary The Fabulist?

Sandi: The Fabulist happened because this lovely documentary filmmaker saw me perform and decided I would be his next project. He was very persuasive.

Norm: Could you tell us a little about The Fabulist?

Sandi: The movie is a very personal look at my journey as a woman over sixty who has discovered a new passion and career.

In spite of health challenges due to a twenty year fight with Lupus, I have not been defined by limitations or ageism instead I found a way to create an exciting and creative outlet that has transformed my life.

It takes the viewer on a tour of the New York club scene and all these fabulous comedians and storytellers giving it their all every night. It's a movie about resilience, acceptance and finding joy

Norm: What were your goals and intentions in this documentary, and how well do you feel you achieved them?

Sandi: I think Frank, the director, nailed it. The goal was to keep it honest, no manipulating the narrative, camera angles, lighting.

While we were wrapping the first version, I got extremely ill and needed emergency surgery. Frank took the opportunity to re-shoot certain scenes and add my hospital debacle to the film.

It certainly was challenging for me to leave my vanity at the door and let Frank do his thing. I hated the way I looked in many of the scenes, but I trusted my director to do what was necessary to serve the story

Norm: What was the most difficult part of creating this documentary?

Sandi: This is a movie about a women who starts a very youth driven career at 59 years old. It's a snap shot of gritty New York and how I navigate my way from stage to stage while often battling poor health.

It's a guide for anyone dealing with chronic illness and still being their best creative happy selve

Norm: Where can our readers find out more about you and The Fabulist?

Sandi: Hopefully, the movie will be released this year. Frank is re-cutting it now for television. We don't have a dedicated website for the film but I can be found on my WEBSITE and on INSTAGRAM

Norm: What projects are you working on at the present?

Sandi: I'm currently preparing for a show I'll be hosting called, Generation Women which highlights women's stories from teens to storytellers in their 80's. It's fantastic. I'm also starting to write my memoir. Slow road.

Norm: As this interview comes to an end, if you could go back twenty years and give yourself one piece of advice what would that advice be?

Sandi: Trust yourself and you abilities!! I used to think I needed a fancy education and a better handle on syntax and grammar. The most valuable skill is keeping an open heart and mind and look for the stories. I'm much more gentle with myself.

That's my best advice… and write every day.

Norm: Thanks again and good luck with all of your future endeavors