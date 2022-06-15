Meet Colorado Hall of Fame Inductee Patricia Raybon and 10 other Colorado Connected Authors on Saturday Celebrating Father’s Day

DENVER, COLO, June 14—Award winning and bestselling local authors will be gathering at the Barnes & Noble Bookfair on Colorado Blvd. in Glendale, Colorado to sign books in support of the Colorado Author's Hall of Fame this Saturday, June 18 from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Barnes & Noble is a contributor to the Aspiring Authors Scholarships that will be awarded in September at Denver University.

Among these authors of all genres will be recent inductee into the Hall of Fame, Patricia Raybon, author of All that is Secret, along with multiple bestselling Colorado connected authors. Books are the ideal gift for others … and self. Several of the books represented would be ideal for Father's Day gifts.

Barnes & Noble has been a generous supporter of the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame. Books and other store merchandise purchased by visitors to the store on Saturday will generate a donation to support the Colorado Author's Hall of Fame, which will provide funds to support Aspiring Authors Scholarships that will be awarded in September to residents of Colorado aged 16 and beyond.

The book singing event will feature many other local authors of all genres including children's books, inspiration, mystery, techno thrillers, young adult fantasy, historical fiction, horror and more.

For more information about the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame and the Aspiring Authors Scholarships, visit www.ColoradoAuhtorsHallofFame.org

Media Inquiries or Interviews, contact Bobby Crew-Director at Bobby@AuthorYOU.org or 303-257-2748.