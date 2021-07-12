Medicare Supplement Insurance Industry Conference Discounts End Soon

All registration discounts for the 2021 National Medicare Supplement Insurance industry conference will end shortly according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"July 31st is the final day for individuals to register for the conference before the rate increase," reports Jesse Slome, director of the organization. The conference takes place September 8-10, 2021 at the Schaumburg Convention center in NW Chicago.

The conference brings together professionals who market, price, administer and support Medicare insurance products including Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage as well as related products and services. "The conference will be help live in person with attendance expected to exceed prior events," Slome predicts.

Registration for the conference is currently $650. On August 1, 2021 the registration increases to $795. Complete information regarding the National Medicare Insurance Conference can be accessed via the organization's website.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance supports insurance professionals and organizes the national Medicare Sales Summit. In addition, AAMSI hosts the national online directory giving consumers free access to find local Medicare insurance brokers and agents. For more information visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.