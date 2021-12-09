Medicare Supplement Insurance Association Website Traffic Grows 61 Percent

The number of consumers visiting the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance website during Medicare Open Enrollment increased significantly compared to the prior year.

"Website traffic increased 61.75 percent compared to last year's Medicare Open Enrollment," announced Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare advocacy organization. "Consumers are clearly seeking more information as well as experts who can help them compare Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and prescription drug plans."

Medicare Open Enrollment began October 15 and concluded on December 7, 2021. "For the time period, over 23,000 individuals visited the website according to our Google Analytics data," Slome shared. "We know that the vast majority were looking for local Medicare agents and using the Association's online directory."

Some 90 percent of individuals were first time users of the Association's website. The most significant change was the use of mobile devices according to Slome. "Last year, 34 percent accessed the website using a mobile device, their phone," he reported. "This year, just over 40 percent of new users used a mobile device."

Individuals looking to learn more about Medicare insurance plan options and costs can utilize the Association's online directory to find local Medicare insurance agents. "Accessing the Medicare agent directory is free and completely private," Slome acknowledges. "Consumers see information on agents in their Zip Code without needing to submit personal data. The last thing seniors want are dozens of unsolicited phone calls."

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of educated planning and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions. To find local Medicare insurance agents access the online directory at www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/.

For more information about Medicare insurance options visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.