Medicare Supplement Insurance Association Partners With NARSSA

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) has announced a special partnership with the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA).

"Our two organizations both work to educate consumers and support insurance professionals," states Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare-focused organization. "There is an enormous opportunity created for agents who want to target the 10,000 Americans who qualify for Social Security each day."

Slome shared that AAMSI will be promoting a discount for the NARSSA designation program. "I believe Medicare agents must do everything they can to establish a local presence as a 'go-to' expert," Slome shares. "This is a way to be recognized, provide value and really standout in what's a most competitive environment."

"We are excited at the prospect of helping Medicare agents serve their clients and secure more prospects," states Michael Rosedale, CPA, Chairman and Co-Founder of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts. "The Registered Social Security Analyst (RSSA) certificate program will enable Medicare agents to help individuals maximize their Social Security benefits."

To learn more about the program and the AAMSI discounts for insurance agents offer visit the Association's website at https://www.medicaresupp.org/partners/

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA., the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance https://www.medicaresupp.org) advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.