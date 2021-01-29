Medicare Supplement Insurance Association Announces Agent Listing Discount

Agents seeking more Medicare insurance prospects are being offered a special discount from the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"The Association's online directory of local Medicare insurance agents is the premier connection for consumers seeking Medicare insurance experts in their locality," states Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. The Association announced a special 21 percent discount that runs through February 14, 2021.

"Over 50,000 consumers utilized the online directory in 2020 and the number is growing," Slome acknowledged. "While an increasing number of seniors are connecting with national call-centers, there are still many who want the advantage of speaking directly to a local Medicare insurance professional. The Association directory is the only independent, third-party resource that offers free access and that is also completely private for the consumer to use."

The special discount applies to agent listings that are 2-years or 3-years in duration. To take advantage, enter the Referral Code LISTFORLESS during Step 2 of the online sign-up process.

To learn more or read testimonials from currently listed Medicare agents, go to www.medicaresupp.org/get-listed.

"We strive to provide benefits for insurance professionals who market Medicare solutions," Slome adds. The Association recently announced a free day for insurance agents as part of the organization's 2021 Medicare industry conference. The conference free day will take place Wednesday, September 8, 2021 and be held at the Schaumburg, IL Convention Center.

For more information regarding the 2021 Medicare insurance conference, visit the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance's website at www.medicaresupp.org/2021.