Medicare Supplement Association Reports 49 Percent Website Traffic Growth

Fueled by seniors seeking local Medicare insurance agents the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance reported website traffic has increased by 49 percent.

"The number of individuals visiting the Association's website since the beginning of Medicare's Open Enrollment has increased 49.3 percent compared to the prior year," declares Jesse Slome, director of the Association. "The vast majority are access the Association's directory of Medicare agents."

Medicare Open Enrollment began October 15. "This is the single best time for seniors to review their Medicare Advantage and stand alone prescription drug plans," Slome explains. "Many seek the expertise of a local agent who knows the various options available in their specific area. They find that preferable to speaking to an anonymous call center operator."

Traffic to the Association's website was measured mid-way during Open Enrollment. "December 7 is the final day to make changes under Medicare Open Enrollment," Slome notes. "We expect traffic to get busier as millions of seniors want the best Medicare Advantage and best Medicare drug plans. Waiting until the end of Open Enrollment is just not a smart strategy."

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates and provides information on Medicare. AAMSI hosts the national online directory giving consumers free access to find local independent Medicare insurance brokers. For more information visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.