Medicare Open Enrollment: How Plan Choices Affect Your Care

From: Pamela D. Wilson - Caregiver Subject Matter Expert Denver , CO Wednesday, October 18, 2023



Need Help Understanding Medicare? Find Answers Here Video Clip: Click to Watch Denver, CO – October 18, 2023. If you are 65 or older, Medicare Open Enrollment may have your head swimming about choices between Original Medicare, Medicare Supplement, or Medicare Advantage plans. Or maybe you don't realize that now is the time to change to a different plan that might decrease your prescription drug costs and appointment co-pays or allow you to see the physician or specialist of your choice. You have until December 7 to review your Original Medicare, Medicare Supplement, or Medicare Advantage plan and make changes if you're unhappy or your costs are skyrocketing. For many older adults, the thought of changing Medicare plans seems overwhelming, so they stay in plans that may be too expensive or don't meet their needs. Some individuals stay with employer-provided Medicare plans after retirement, not realizing there might be more cost-effective plans. If you are interested in changing, where do you start? According to caregiving expert Pamela D Wilson, "The best place to start is to look at your use of healthcare services and the costs you pay. If you need help, ask a family member to help you compile a list of information to help you investigate your options. If you are a family caregiver, you may be unaware that your parents are experiencing problems with their insurance. You can use the time frame of Medicare Open Enrollment to start the conversation about looking at options. Ask if your parents are concerned about seeing the doctor or medical expenses." Below is a list of questions that can help match needs to the benefits offered by a Medicare plan: How often do you see your primary care doctor?

Do you see medical specialists, and if so, how often?

Can you see the physicians or providers of your choice, or are there frustrating limitations?

Do you use other services like dialysis, physical therapy, or cardiac rehab?

Did you have surgery in the past 12 months?

How many times were you hospitalized in the past year?

What and how many medications do you take?

How much did you spend on prescription drugs, co-pays, and other medical expenses in the past year?

Were any costs higher due to going outside of the network associated with your Medicare plan? For example, the pharmacy you use may or may not be in your plan's network if you live on a retirement campus where medications are managed and ordered through the pharmacy used by the community.

How often did you have difficulty obtaining pre-authorizations for services or spend time contacting the insurance company about a declined claim or incorrect billing?

Are you happy with the level of customer service provided by your plan? Beyond these basic questions, concern exists about finding a trustworthy and knowledgeable Medicare insurance agent. According to Wilson, "Like with any specialty, there are insurance agents who specialize in Medicare and have the credentials to match. Inviting a family member or friend to serve as a second set of eyes and ears when reviewing your choices can help point out critical details you might miss." To help consumers gain a better understanding of how Medicare works in combination with planning for health and retirement goals, Wilson offers a combination of resources: Wilson's webinar for family caregivers, Why Understanding Medicare Insurance for Aging Parents is Important, offers insights based on her lived experiences as a care manager and professional fiduciary for older adults. Viewers can identify what to consider when investigating Medicare plans. A corresponding podcast, How to Understand the Differences Between Medicare Plans, offers practical insights about the transition from employment to retirement—including company-sponsored health insurance plans and interactions with the healthcare system. The article, Why Elder Care and Medicare is More Expensive Than You Think, shares additional details about the impact of choosing and changing Medicare plans. Navigating the healthcare system for persons over 65 means navigating the maze of available Medicare plans. While most individuals stay with their plan, there are times when changing makes practical and financial sense. Reviewing your plan benefits and costs can help you ensure you have the coverage you need, especially if you experience a change in health. Wilson's Programs Provide Support for Older Adults and Family Caregivers Wilson is a caregiving expert with over twenty years of lived experience supporting older adults and their caregivers. Through information on her website, in her online courses, and YouTube Channel, she provides detailed step-by-step education and instructions to guide family caregivers and adults facing change in health uncertainty and challenging times. She also supports corporations and groups through online speaking programs and events. Learn more about Pamela at www.pameladwilson.com. CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816 Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com # Check Out Podcast Replays of The Caring Generation® Radio Program for Caregivers and Aging Adults HERE Pamela D. Wilson, MS, BS/BA, CG, CSA, is an international caregiver subject matter expert, advocate, speaker, and consultant. With more than 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur, fiduciary, and care manager in the fields of caregiving, health, and aging, she delivers one-of-a-kind support for family caregivers and aging adults. Pamela may be reached at +1 303-810-1816 or through her website.

