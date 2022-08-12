Medicare Insurance Association Website Traffic Grows By 30 Percent

Website traffic to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance website has grown by nearly 30 percent over the last 12 months.

"I attribute the growth to the success of our 'Medicare Is Local' campaign," says Slome. "Consumers find Medicare confusing to say the least. But one of the biggest misconceptions is the fact that their choices are based specifically on what is available to them locally."

"Joe Namath makes a powerful attention getter when advertising on television and that's why those ads appear hundreds of times each week," Slome admits. "But the reason CMS has instituted all types of new requirements for call centers and agents selling Medicare Advantage plans is because they don't believe consumers are always getting adequate information."

"Our awareness efforts will continue to educate consumers that they have many choices when it comes to Medicare," Slome notes. "Definitely call those toll-free numbers promoted by insurance companies and call center operators. But at least speak to one local independent Medicare insurance agent as part of your due diligence."

According to Slome, the Association's website traffic increased 29.9 percent for the 12 months ending July 31. "We plan to now focus on increasing consumer awareness during Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period (AEP)," he shares.

The organization's online directory is the leading national third-party resource listing agents offering Medicare Supplement as well as Medicare Advantage plans.

The organization's online directory is the leading national third-party resource listing agents offering Medicare Supplement as well as Medicare Advantage plans.

