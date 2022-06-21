Medicare Insurance Association To Launch New Agent Success Center

An online information center for agents thinking about selling Medicare insurance will be launched by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Medicare insurance is one of greatest opportunities to provide benefit to individuals and, at the same time, earn a meaningful income," states Jesse Slome, director of the Association. "With millions of Americans turning 65 every year, there is an enormous need for insurance professionals who want to offer Medicare solutions."

The Association will launch an information center designed to help agents who want to start selling Medicare insurance including Medigap Supplements, Medicare Advantage and other Medicare-related products.

"We regularly get calls from individuals who don't know where to start, what questions to ask or mistakes to avoid," Slome notes. "Our goal is a generic online center where we can provide information that will be of benefit."

The Association does not sell Medicare insurance solutions. Slome notes that information will be shared by many of the nation's most experienced and successful Medicare insurance agents. "There are so many professionals willing to help others be successful," Slome shares. "That is one of the things that makes this industry so good to work in."

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of planning. The organization maintains the leading national online directory when consumers can find local Medicare insurance agents. For more information, visit the organization's website at https://www.medicaresupp.org.