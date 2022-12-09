Medicare Insurance Association Reports Significant Increase In AEP Website Traffic

A record number of consumers visited the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance's website during the just-concluded Medicare Open Enrollment period.

"Website traffic increased 19% during Medicare's Annual Election Period (AEP) compared to last year's record," reports Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare-focused organization. The organization makes available the national directory listing agents available to advise and assist with Medicare information and solutions.

Slome attributes the increase to a general sense of confusion among consumers. "You would see one Medicare television ad immediately followed by another and five minutes later you would see two more," Slome stresses. "They definitely created heightened awareness but likely made many skeptical. Do you believe Joe Namath or William Shatner, both urging you to call a toll-free number."

The Medicare insurance expert believes a growing number of consumers were searching online for some trustworthy information. "The Association's directory connects individuals with local Medicare insurance agents," Slome adds. "A significant percentage of seniors emailing listed agents asked about meeting face-to-face."

Slome notes the organization would continue its efforts to educate consumers that while Medicare is a national program, plan options are typically local. "In this age of telehealth, many people still prefer to meet directly with a doctor," Slome notes. "The same is true for Medicare insurance agents who we believe can be more helpful than an anonymous operator at the end of a toll-free number."

Access the Association's Find A Local Medicare Insurance Agent directory at https://medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/ The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance https://www.medicaresupp.org) advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.