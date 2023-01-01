Medicare Insurance Association Reaches Milestone

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) announced that it has achieved a targeted milestone.

"I am pleased to report that for the first time over 100,000 individuals visited the Association's website during 2022," reports Jesse Slome, director of the organization. The number of visitors represents a 15 percent increase over the prior year.

Slome noted that 100 percent of the website traffic was generated organically with most accessing the website to use the Association's Find A Local Medicare Agent online directory.

"Consumers are overwhelmed by the virtual constant bombardment of television advertising and online solicitations," Slome notes. "They are looking for impartial local experts, first for information and guidance."

AAMSI makes available the leading online national directory listing local Medicare insurance agents. "Our message in 2023 will continue to be that Medicare is national but plan options are local," Slome states. "Our goal is to provide value to individuals and support the many professional Medicare agents who offer Medicare Advantage, Medigap and Medicare prescription drug plans.

To access the Association's Medicare agent directory, go to https://medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/ There is no charge and no personal information is needed to access the directory.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.