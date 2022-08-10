Medicare Insurance Association Pushes The Local Advantage

The benefits of connecting with local Medicare insurance specialists is the focus of a new American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance campaign.

"Discover the local advantage of working with a Medicare agent or broker," declares Jesse Slome, director of the organization. "Medicare plans are local and can vary based on the specific county where one lives. Consumers who understand this will see the value in working with a local professional."



The Association director announced plans to focus on delivering this message over the coming months. "Call all the toll-free numbers you like but make sure you are at least connecting with one local Medicare specialist," Slome advises. "Local agents can't compete with the hundreds of millions being spent on Medicare television ads and mail solicitations. But our message can cut through the noise and resonate."

Slome notes the effort will benefit both consumers as well as the agents listed on the organization's online directory of local Medicare agents. "Consumers are increasingly using the resource to find agents offering Medicare Supplement as well as Medicare Advantage plans. "Our target is 100,000 for 2022 and we are on track to achieve that," he shares.

To find local Medicare insurance agents in your area, access the directory at https://www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/. Access is free and completely private.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of planning. The organization maintains the leading national online directory when consumers can find local Medicare insurance agents near me. For more information, visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.